advertisement

Fourteen houses are expected to be created, as old offices near Burton City Hall will be converted into apartments.

The three-story property is located adjacent to Grade II listed St Paul’s Church and in the King Edward Place Conservation Area.

advertisement

JEA Property Ltd has asked the East Staffordshire City Council for permission to change the use of the offices at 1 St Paul’s Square, Burton, to 14 apartments.

The request is now approved.

Each apartment would include a sleeping area, a kitchenette and a private bathroom.

A report to the board indicates that the changes will be all internal and that no external changes are required.

Plans include access to 21 parking spaces and 10 bike racks to encourage more environmentally friendly transportation.

The report adds: “In this neighborhood there are lots of local shops and grocery stores, doctors, dentists, short bus trips across Burton, within walking distance of the local park and the center skateboarding.

“The development does not only benefit the economic side, but it will also increase residential use in the region, which will lead to an increase in attendance of other parts of the region, since their main purchases, the social aspects will be in the locality .

“With the approval of residential use, this will help the public access local businesses for their daily needs and the site will also provide construction work due to the amount of work that is required.”

.

advertisement