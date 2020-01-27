advertisement

If an apple a day really keeps the doctor away, then Bernard Lawes of Burton must have a bushel.

The former brewery worker revealed his secrets about how he did for nearly 70 years without consulting a doctor.

Lawes, who has lived on Blackpool Street since 1966, says he is as fit as ever, although he is only one month younger than 88 years old.

He says a mix of staying active, meeting lots of people, eating a hot meal everyday and being lucky have all contributed to an extremely healthy life that has seen him stay away doctors for so long.

In fact, the last time he had to see a doctor was in 1950 when he was only 18 years old.

He needed a fitness test before doing his national service.

Mr. Lawes was a member of the North Staffordshire Regiment based in Lichfield.

He lived a life full of color and life, including working for Allied Breweries in Burton for almost 50 years, supporting Burton Albion and volunteering at All Saints Church, Branston Road.

Bernard Lawes with his late wife, Veronica

Lawes visited the church three days a week for 44 years to climb over 50 steps and climb an iron ladder “as tall as a house” to wind the clock, before descending the 50 steps.

Speaking of how he stayed healthy for so long, Mr. Lawes said: “I am really very active.

“The church also had to help me stay in shape with all of these steps.

“I walk everywhere and eat ordinary English food, like a chicken or beef lunch and sandwiches.

“Always have a hot meal, a good hot meal.

“You have to stay active and go out to meet help people – that’s what this is about.

“I have supported Burton Albion since 1950, they have supported me.

“When I tell people that they can never really believe that I haven’t been to the doctor for 70 years.

“You feel like you are fat, but I am still lucky.

“I’ve always walked everywhere you see.

“When I was at the brewery, Allied Breweries, I left here, then I went home at noon, and then I went home afterwards.

“I have been there for almost 50 years and have never had a day of sick leave.

Mr. Lawes maintains a record of scores and attendance for Burton Albion

“When I left, they said they couldn’t believe it, they said it wouldn’t happen again.

Mr. Lawes stated that he never smoked or drank alcohol and never even drove a car because everything he needed was within walking distance.

The widower lost his 48-year-old wife, Veronica, in March 2014, just four days after his 82th birthday.

Ms. Lawes, who worked as a secretary for a number of companies in Burton, was 77 years old when she died of kidney failure.

She had suffered from health problems for several years and had three heart surgeries.

Mr. Lawes retired from the brewery at the age of 60 to care for his wife.

The couple had no children, Mr. Lawes said, “The only problem with not having children is that it can be a lonely life, but I go to town every day for my meal.

“I walk there then I come back, you meet people then, that’s what it does, meeting people.

“As I say, I stay active, I played sports like football and bowling.

“You have to stay active, if you sit, it’s the worst thing you can do.

“I used to dig my garden but I can’t really do that anymore.”

Mr. Lawes began working at Allied Breweries at the age of only 14, leaving his national service at 18 for two years, before returning to the brewery and remaining there until his retirement at 60.

Burton Albion’s dedicated supporter keeps a written record of the results, attendance and even the referee for each game in a season.

Can you beat Mr. Lawes’ incredible record for not having to see the doctor? Please send us your comments below.

