An auction date has been set for Burton’s house where a “severely decomposed” body was found after the bombing team called.

The Princess Street property was the scene of a major incident during a heavy emergency service presence on Monday September 23 of last year.

Among the organizations called was the bombing team, after a note was found in the house with the word “bomb” on it.

It was later revealed during an investigation that the owner’s body, Raymond Mewis, 72, was found inside “severely decomposed”.

He had not been seen by his neighbors for about a week.

The townhouse is now on the market and is expected to be auctioned by SDL Auctions on Friday, February 14 at Pride Park in Derby.

It has a reduced price guide of just £ 39,000. It is described as a terraced house with two beds “to renovate”.

A group of bombers was on the scene of Princess Street

(Image: Burton Mail)

The description reads as follows: “The property is surrounded by similar style properties still popular with first time buyers, young couples, owners / investors.

“Excellent rental investment opportunity.”

Inside there is a sitting area, a kitchen-dining room, a rear hall, a bathroom, two double bedrooms and an enclosed garden at the rear.

The bomb team was called to the site after the police found a piece of paper inside the house with the word “bomb” written on it.

The street had been cordoned off at both ends for several hours, and residents were also evacuated.

The death of Mr. Mewis, retired, was deemed “undetermined” during the investigation, held at Burton town hall on Wednesday October 30, as no cause could be found for the decomposition. of his body.

