A couple living in fear of street violence say their anxiety reached new heights when a bloody man knocked on their door.

Jamie Faxton, 25, and Sian Davis, 23, moved into their home in Cross Street, Burton, in December 2018.

After a few weeks, they say they were terrified of anti-social behavior and violence.

They say they are regularly forced to make 999 calls – most recently when a woman tried to break into their home.

Miss Davis, who has a four-month-old child and a two-year-old child, says she is “too afraid to be in the house and too afraid to leave it”.

She said, “We saw people drinking, fighting, slamming doors, waking children, knocking on the door.

“One evening a man knocked on the door and opened it to see it covered in blood. He kept asking us to call the police.

“My daughter is not even three years old and has seen everything – it really affected her.

Jamie Faxton and Sian Davis at home

(Image: BURTON MAIL)

“She cannot sleep in her own room. She is terrified – she shouts, kicks and cries because there is always beating and noise.

“There are curses and aggression and it rubs off.

“She is at the age when she copies everything and has absolute collapses.

“We have a day or two when it is calm and there is no problem and it is like the third world war.”

Builder Mr. Faxton said: “Sunday evening (January 26) was the worst.

“A woman physically attempted to barge into the house.”

Miss Davis said: “In the morning they had an argument that woke the children up.

“They were shouting and shouting in the back gardens before 8 a.m.

“I asked them to reduce the noise, but it continued, so I called 101 and the police arrived.”

Later that night, there was another confrontation.

Faxton said: “It was around 10:20 pm I went out for a cigarette on the forehead with my friend and a man from the road came by and asked for painkillers because he had a headache.

“The next thing you know about a woman who also lives on the road is kicking off, yelling at me saying I had a problem and I’m really aggressive.”

Miss Davis said, “She straightened up and was dithering. You could smell alcohol on her.

“My little girl had wide eyes and was shaking.

“I told her that she scared children and she started to break into the house.

“I felt threatened and there was no way to let my kids hurt so I called 999 and the police were there in a few minutes.”

Now the couple is desperate to move.

Miss Davis said, “My anxiety is skyrocketing and I am afraid of being in the house and I am afraid of leaving the house.”

A Staffordshire police spokesman said: “The police were called to Cross Street twice on Sunday January 26 at 8:20 am and 10:00 pm to report anti-social behavior.

“The officers attended what was deemed to be a dispute and advice was given to all parties.”

Mold in the home adds to family stress

The couple also said that they were constantly fighting mold in their Trent & Dove home.

The owners of the housing association said that they had not been told about mold, but they had to send a surveyor to assess the house.

Miss Davis said: “We exhale the house but the mold is everywhere.

“It’s been a problem since we moved in and it’s in the bathroom, the kitchen and the living room.

“Our friends do not want to come back because of their health and their smell.

“One of our best friends is pregnant and we had to tell her to stay away.

“We have two children under the age of three and three of us who live here are asthmatic, so mold puts our health at risk.

“We can’t go on like this.”

Jamie Faxton and Sian Davis with the mold in their Burton home

(Image: BURTON MAIL)

A spokesperson for Burton’s social housing company, Trent and Dove Housing, said: “We take issues such as anti-social behavior very seriously and in this case, because (the alleged perpetrators) are not residents of Trent and Dove Housing, we have informed our clients who contact the police are the most suitable solution.

“Mold has not yet been reported to them in their home. However, we have arranged for a surveyor to visit the property to assess whether any work needs to be done.

“We will continue to work closely with Miss Davis and Mr. Faxton to help alleviate any problems.”

