Heavy traffic is observed in Burton this evening after a bus broke down on the Saint-Pierre bridge.

The bus is on the bridge towards Stapenhill and sees traffic going up on Orchard Street and Evershed Way.

According to the traffic monitoring site Inrix, the bridge is partially blocked due to the slowdown in traffic.

An article on the Facebook page of the bus company Midland Classic indicates that the 3:39 p.m. bus from Harper Avenue to Stapenhill had broken down on the bridge at 4:15 p.m.

The message reads as follows: “We have sent another bus and engineers are present.

“This will delay the buses on all roads that take the Saint-Pierre bridge. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

A motorist, who crossed the Saint-Pierre bridge shortly after 6:30 p.m., said the bus was still on the side of the road in the direction of Burton in the direction of Stapenhill.

