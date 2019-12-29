advertisement

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow continued his historic season throwing seven interception passes while the No. 1 seed. 1 LSU rotated No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bow semifinal on Saturday in Atlanta.

Burrow completed 29 of 39 passes for a career-high 493 yards as he and the Tiger offense set a record. He threw all seven hurdles before halftime, then added an eighth inning on the ground after the break. Justin Jefferson caught 14 passes for 227 yards and tied for a record for every game with four receptions.

SEC champion Tiger (14-0) will face the No. 3 Clemson – who survived Ohio State No. 2 29-23 in Saturday’s subsequent CFP semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl – at the CFP National Championships Jan. 13 in New Orleans. The Big XII Sooners champion finished 12-2 after losing for the fourth time in the CFP semifinal.

Burrow threw touchdowns for 19, 35, 42 and 30 yards for Jefferson, 8 and 2 yards for Terrace Marshall Jr., and 62 for Thaddeus Moss.

LSU led 21-7 after a quarter and 49-14 at half time as Burrow passed for 403 yards. He then rushed for 3 yards on an attack on the first possession of the third quarter.

Myles Brennan replaced Burrow in the fourth quarter and led the Tigers to John Emery Jr.’s 6-yard touchdown run.

The Tigers’ leading scorer, Clyde Edwards-Helaire played despite not practicing since injuring a hamstring in practice more than a week ago. Edwards-Helaire rushed twice for 14 yards before being removed from the scrapped game as a precaution.

Chris Curry got most of the work running back, rushing 16 times for 89 yards, but the Tigers had little use for a running game with Burrow productivity.

Oklahoma viewer Jalen Hurts, the contestant in the Heisman Trophy voting, completed 15 of 31 attempts for 217 yards without a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed 14 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns for the Sooners. CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for 119 yards.

LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger coached the game after learning of the death of his bride just hours before the game. Carley McCord was one of five people headed to Atlanta for the game and died when their eight-passenger plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Lafayette, La.

