January 14, 2020, 12:40 am EST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, struggled for another goal, and pushed through one of the greatest seasons in college football history by taking LSU # 1 for a 42:25 win on Monday night against No. 3 Clemson led the national championship.

The small town from Ohio turned the legend of Louisiana and gave the Tigers (15-0) their first national title since 2007 and their fourth overall victory. On the way there they broke a few more records in an already historic season. The five TD passes and 463 yards passes are most for a BCS or College Football Playoff title game, as are its six touchdowns.

He was the first major college quarterback to score 60 touchdown passes in one season when the LSU completed defending champion Clemson’s winning streak in 29 games. For the first time in his college career, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was defeated. The Tigers (14-1) had won their first 25 starts.

But that night, Lawrence (18 for 37 for 234 yards) wasn’t a match for Burrow – the Ohio State changed, who had thrown all 16 TD passes with LSU last season.

His ascent was dizzying and unprecedented. With a version of the New Orleans Saints offense brought to LSU by 30-year-old assistant coach Joe Brady, Burrow, and a number of talented recipients, these tigers became one of the most productive college football offenses ever seen ,

It was coach Ed Orgeron’s vision for the LSU when he was promoted by the interim coach in 2016. There was a lot of skepticism when the LSU defeated the Cajun, who failed in his first crack against head coaches with Mississippi.

Orgeron has proven to be the perfect fit. Just like Burrow.

After throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the night, a perfectly placed ball jumped from 24 yards to Terrace Marshall Jr. and scored the 42-25 with 12:08 left in the fourth, signaling Burrow TD and strolling to the sideline.

The Superdome is the dome of the LSU outside of home, about 130 kilometers from the Tigers Baton Rouge campus, and it rocked.

The LSU band triggered their unofficial hymn “Neck”, and when the tigers bounced on the sidelines and waved towels, Burrow just sat on the bench, waving his head and waving an arm.

Joe Cool. Just do his thing. Next stop: The NFL draft, which is expected to be the first choice in April.

