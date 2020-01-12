advertisement

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks cut former quarterback Joe Pavelski’s return, beating the visiting Dallas Stars 2-1 on Saturday night.

Patrick Marleau, who became the fifth player in NHL history to feature in 1,700 games, also scored for the Sharks, and goalkeeper Aaron Dell made 27 saves.

Jamie Benn scored for Dallas, who scored the winning run of six games. Anton Khudobin stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Pavelski played his first 13 seasons in San Jose, serving as captain for his final four. He received a video tribute and a teasing ovation from Sharks fans.

The Sharks played their second straight game without current captain Logan Couture, who suffered a fractured left foot Tuesday against St. Louis.

Benn gave the Stars the lead with a power play goal just 1:32 into the first period. Tyler Seguin faked a shot from the top of the left face circle and passed Benn at the top of the crease, and he deflected past Dell. Miro Heiskanen received secondary assistance.

Burns tied the score at 15:33 of the first, as Timo Meier’s shot from the top of the right-hand circle diverted the back of Burns’ left wheel and through Khudobin’s legs. Erik Karlsson was also praised with an assist.

Marleau broke the equalizer at 2:56 of the second. Burns’ shot from the point was saved by Khudobin, but Tomas Hertl was able to shoot the ball past Marleau, who was skating towards the left post. Marleau pushed the ball into an empty net for the winner.

Sharks forward Joe Thornton played in his 1,613th game, surpassing Ray Bourque for 11th in league history.

The Sharks swept their two-game hometown and will travel to Arizona for a game Tuesday night.

