advertisement

If there’s one thing the Browns have mastered since Jimmy Haslam bought the team in 2012, it means thanking laid-back coaches for their efforts and wishing them well when pushed out the door.

Freddie Kitchens also patted his rear end on December 29, about four hours after the Browns’ defeat (33:23) against the Bengals (1:14 at kickoff).

advertisement

“Freddie is a good man and a good football coach,” general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “We wish him and his family nothing but success.”

Kitchens is fired by Haslam along with Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine and Hue Jackson. Shurmur should have an asterisk in his name since he was hired in 2011 by Mike Holmgren, who was hired by former owner Randy Lerner. The list should also include Gregg Williams, who was appointed interim coach in mid-2018 when Jackson was released.

Williams, 5-3 with the intermediate label, was released after the 2018 season when Haslam and Dorsey decided to move kitchens from the offensive coordinator to the head coach.

What the Browns really need is a heart transplant. They showed little heart on December 29, especially in defense, while losing 33-23 to the Bengals in the final game of the season. It was the same story too often this season.

Maybe a head coach with a stronger personality than Kitchens can change that – someone with that glow that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin flashes when he’s unhappy. That should be the focus of the coaching search that is already underway.

The Browns kept faltering when faced with adversity. You should grow from experience, and whoever coaches the team next year will benefit from what went wrong this season. Next year when adversity arises, players will know how to react, or better yet, they will see it and act instead of reacting.

Some players showed an effort against the Bengals. Odell Beckham Jr. was sick but hit a phenomenal patch on the right side of the end zone to reduce the Bengals’ lead to 30-23 – and then went to the sidelines and vomited.

Baker Mayfield fought every inch of grass to make the first descent before moving on to Beckham on the fourth descent.

Nick Chubb has been running back all season and has almost won the NFL Rushing title with 1,494 yards. He was caught from behind by Week 17 Derrick Henry of the Titans.

But there have been too many times this season that there hasn’t been enough effort. Part of that is training because players don’t have to make every effort. But some also notice the players.

The Bengals chewed on the Browns offensive line to get to Mayfield like most of their opponents. The Bengals who ran Joe Mixon (162 yards) ran through the Browns’ defense just as he did on December 8 (146 yards) when the Browns won 27:19.

I’m in a small minority, but I still think kitchens would have been successful with a different season.

It turned out to be overwhelming to be the head coach of a team in the first year that was expected to be an instant success. Kitchens was a tough player, such as in the final against the Bengals when he only called 13 runs for Chubb. Kitchens have never explained what Rashard Higgins did to stay permanently in his doghouse.

With a year of experience, kitchens might have handled these situations better. Jimmy and Dee Haslam decided that this would not have happened.

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization, but saw no success or room for improvement to move forward with him as head coach,” said Haslams in a statement.

Regardless of who the head coach is in 2020, this season revealed that the squad has holes that need to be filled before the Browns can catch the ravens at AFC North.

Dorsey must repair the line of attack first. Left and right tackle need to be upgraded. The Browns need at least one security, and probably two. Dorsey must have a safe ending.

Mayfield was the biggest disappointment this season. He threw three interceptions in Baltimore in the 2018 season finale and he threw three picks in Cincinnati to end the season with 21 interceptions.

Fire kitchens satisfy the fans. But that doesn’t fix all of the Browns problems.

advertisement