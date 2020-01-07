advertisement

January 7, 2020 Johnna Crider

Thousands of koalas have been seriously injured by the forest fires in Australia to the point where hospitals overflow. An article about ABC North Coast came through my feed today, and although it was written in November, it is still very relevant. Friendly craftsmen have mobilized to become creative when it comes to comforting these innocent victims of the fires. In the show On Breakfast with Bruce Mackenzie, a resident of Byron Bay, Morgan Leigh, explains how artisans help by making small bags, mittens and blankets.

“We have different people who sew, some cut (the fabric) some crochet and knit,” Leigh says. When Mackenzie says it sounded like a major operation, Leigh replies: “That’s really it. It just started to be small. I sew for a living, so I thought I’d offer my skills to help and it turned out there was many people are smart and friendly this way and everyone wants to help. Some people donate magazines. “She also explains that there were people who wanted to help but didn’t know how.

Leigh and the volunteers are dealing with animals with fairly serious injuries, so certain types of material are needed to calm them down. Donations from completely natural fabrics such as cotton are ideal. She also says that “Used blankets are fine, as long as they don’t pills because the little bulges really eat the pills,” Another thing, a graphic visual here, that Leigh says is that there are injured animals everywhere.

She explains that many of the rescue groups have been bombarded with practically everything, so she started contacting individual care groups going out to areas where it would take a while for rescue items to be sent to them. If you want to help Morgan Leigh help koalas and other animals that were badly injured in these fires, you can reach her on Facebook or Instagram.

This is an incredibly beautiful initiative and one of those good things that shows that humanity does care.

