By Laurie Goering

PARIS, Jan 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – When forest fires swept through the Canadian town of Fort McMurray four years ago, a hasty evacuation of more than 80,000 people and the loss of thousands of homes and other buildings caused catastrophe The most expensive $ 10 billion in Canadian history.

But when stunned residents decided to rebuild the northern city of Alberta, insurers tried to make sure the big losses – $ 6 billion of which were uninsured – would not happen again.

Most clients allowed whose homes were demolished to obtain a money arrangement and rebuilt in a safer location instead of replacing fire-prone homes near the woods around the city.

More than a quarter of families received that offer, said Tara Laidman, associate vice president at The Co-operators, a Canadian insurance firm that provides policy in the city.

Other families, using replacement cost policies, rebuilt with fire-resistant roofs, fewer wooden decks, and other changes designed to reduce fire risk, insurers said.

“Fort McMurray is now a much more resilient, better-built community,” Laidman said at a meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris this month that discussed how to extinguish fire threats.

As climate change brings hotter and drier conditions, and countries from Australia to Canada and Portugal to the United States struggle with worsening fires, everyone is looking for ways to curb heavy risks and losses.

Insurance is expected to play an important role, both by offsetting losses and by changing the direction of building codes, warning systems and government policy that can reduce risk.

But questions remain about the limits of insurance in dealing with rapidly growing threats – not just how higher-risk, lower-income people can afford it, but whether insurance models can withstand many fires more frequent and destructive.

“If your home has been rebuilt twice in a century, on average, this will be unbearable for the insurance operation,” warned Robert Muir-Wood, chief research officer of Solutions Management Solutions, a firm that models disaster risk.

BARNING CALIFORNIA

California, long accustomed to fires, has begun to experience those limits after a brutal year of fire in 2018, when 85 people – and thousands of homes – went missing in the blaze, including one that burned the city of Paradise.

In the wake of the disaster – and massive losses – insurers began canceling policies for homes that feature new fire risk maps, even if their owners had paid premiums for decades and never made a claim, said California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

After it falls, “you can’t sell your home, it devalues ​​your home and there is less money (tax) for local government to provide services,” Lara told the OECD meeting.

Some families, he noted, were forced to buy the most expensive insurance policies – sometimes paying more than mortgages – while the poor could afford no coverage at all.

California responded by introducing temporary restrictions on companies that remove policies for homeowners in and around fire-stricken areas.

But as the state looks to a future with more frequent and fierce fires, it is still figuring out how to mandate policy insurance by keeping reasonable prices and insurance firms in business, Lara said.

One model could be Britain’s Flood Response https://www.floodre.co.uk, a joint effort between government and insurance firms that aims to make flood policies more affordable for those at higher risk.

The initiative, launched in 2016, subsidizes the cost of flood insurance for those living in low humidity areas, often by sea or waterway, through a tax on all homeowners insurance policies sold.

With one in six properties in Britain judged at high risk of flooding, according to Flood Re, the effort provides a much needed amount of insurance coverage, supporters say.

But it also raises questions about the tolerance of policy-makers to help those at risk, especially if climate change brings more extreme rainfall and rising seas.

The success of such subsidies is likely to depend on strong efforts to keep losses under control, such as installing marinas or looking for rebuilt homes to put electrical systems on walls to stop them from being damaged, insurers said.

The reality is that “insurers will not write business that is unprofitable. It’s not their function, ”Muir-Wood said.

This raises “a political question of how governments should intervene” as risks and potential losses increase, he said.

RISK COSTS

Wildfires are already carrying a heavier economic burden.

In 2018, the cost of fighting fires broke $ 3 billion for the first time for the US federal government alone, according to the National Interactive Sharing Center https://www.nifc.gov/fireInfo/fireInfo_statistics.html.

The Australian government allocated AUD 2 billion ($ 1.4 billion) for a “startup” regeneration fund this month after record fires hit every state and covered many major cities in heavy smoke.

On top of the emergency response and rebuilding of homes and other infrastructure, losses come from declines in tourism, exports and other profits as farms and businesses are hit, higher healthcare costs and lower property tax revenues.

Globally, 70% of losses from fires and “other natural disasters” remain uninsured, representing about $ 200 billion in annual losses, insurers said.

In the future, reducing these losses will be essential.

The best building codes show some promise. In California fires 2018, about half of homes built since 2008 – when fire-safe building codes were strengthened – survived fires, compared to 18% of homes previously built, Muir-Wood said.

Australia now has similar national building codes to reduce fire risk, and it is the older homes that see the biggest losses, said Richard Thornton, head of the Bushfire Cooperative Research Center and the nation’s natural hazards.

Recognizing that “flammable vegetation and people do not mix” and restricting reconstruction to areas at high risk of fire will also be necessary, said Iain Colin Prentice, director of the Leverhulme Center for Fire, Environment and Society at Imperial College London .

“Land use planning must take into account the risks, and they will not go away,” he said.

Rethinking insurance payments can also help.

Laidman, from The Co-operators in Canada, said her company offers flood-threatened policyholders 5,000 CAD ($ 3,800) up front to infuse sand, an inflatable tea or other ways to protect their home. them.

This can “significantly reduce the severity of a claim,” she said, making sense for both insurers and their clients.

In the case of fires, pre-emptying money may pay for the application of the flame retardant or other safeguards, she said – though because fires are more difficult to predict and moving faster such measures are likely to be more effective.

Simply giving homeowners clearer information on fire risks – using simple online tools, or providing data at the time of home purchases – can also help reduce losses, she added.

Michael Norton, general manager of Canada’s Northern Forestry Center, which operates under the ministry of natural resources, said steps to reduce fire losses would be crucial in the coming years. “The pace at which the fire problem in Canada is growing is defeating all of our systems and, like many of you, we are trying to catch up,” he said before the OECD conference.

“Our trajectory is absolutely for more fires, bigger fires, heavier fires and longer seasons.” ($ 1 = $ 1,4628 Australian dollars) ($ 1 = $ 1,3146 Canadian) (Reporting by Laurie Goering //news.trust.org/climate)

