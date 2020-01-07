advertisement

A Burnaby widow, who left her estranged, disabled daughter $ 15,000 from a $ 1.8 million estate, failed to do so in her will, a B.C. The Supreme Court judge has ruled.

Jean Geluch signed two wills in January 2016 – one just four days before her death at the age of 89 from cancer on January 24 of this year, according to court records.

The first amount is $ 350,000 for various charities, including the SPCA and BC Wildlife Federation, and nearly $ 1.45 million for other people.

But for her only child, Sharon Geluch, a woman in her seventies with whom she had very little contact after being placed in state care at the age of four, the older Geluch left only $ 15,000.

The second will, signed eight days later – the last time Jean Geluch checked into the hospital – left his daughter with $ 15,000 again. $ 105,000 for her brother Ted Josefowich and around $ 260,000 for her niece Carol Wells, whom she had looked after during her last illness.

On the same day, January 20, Jean Geluch also signed a document in which she trustedly transferred her main asset – her Burnaby house worth over $ 1.4 million – to Wells, who, according to court documents, even Jean Lynx’s lawyer Peter Hansen were unclear.

“Suspicious Circumstances”

The Public Guardian and Trustee, a provincial commissioner whose job it is to protect the legal and financial interests of children and adults who need help with decision-making, opposed both the will and the transfer of Burnaby property.

On behalf of Sharon Geluch, the PGT argued that the wills were invalid because Jean Geluch was unable to produce them, because she was overly influenced by her brother and niece, and because she did not have the knowledge to do so the will reflected their wishes.

The PGT also petitioned the court to change Jean Geluch’s last will because it had failed to provide “reasonable, fair, and reasonable care” for her daughter.

After citing a number of “suspicious circumstances” surrounding both wills, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Amy Francis ruled that Jean Geluch did not have “knowledge and consent” – the necessary understanding of the contents of the will or the handover of her home when she signed the documents.

In a decision of December 19, she also ruled that Jean Geluch’s will had not made adequate arrangements for her daughter, who currently lives in a private household with a worker who helps her with all daily activities, including banking. Housekeeping, drug management and transportation.

Jean Geluch’s lawyer testified that his client feared that a larger gift to her daughter would result in Sharon Geluch’s caregiver exploiting her by using the money for travel.

An email from Carol Wells to Peter Hansen expressed the same idea.

“Apparently Sharon was traveling to exotic places like Florida and Mexico and would love to travel to Europe if the exchange rate gets cheap,” the email said. “Jean believes someone has encouraged Sharon to take these ‘trips’ because Sharon doesn’t really know the difference between Florida and Stanley Park.”

But Christina Peters, an occupational therapist, testified that Sharon Geluch – whose only income is old-age insurance – cut her basic expenses to save for a trip to Disneyland.

‘Moral duty’

“To the extent that the reason for the very small legacy to Sharon on January 12th was to make sure Sharon couldn’t travel, one of the things in life that Sharon enjoys so much, the legacy borders cruelty “wrote Francis in her verdict.

Peters also testified that there are a number of treatments and activities that would improve Sharon Geluch’s quality of life if she had the money, Francis said.

In the end, Francis decided that the January 20 testament and transfer of ownership were invalid.

She also ruled Jean Geluch’s daughter and not her niece was the legitimate remaining beneficiary in the will of January 12th.

The ruling increased Sharon Geluch’s legacy from $ 15,000 to approximately $ 890,000.

“Sharon’s moral standards are strong,” said Francis in her verdict. “She cannot be held responsible for her mother’s decision not to have a relationship with her. Sharon’s financial situation is extremely modest. She has no independent means of support. Expert evidence was submitted in the process to indicate that Sharon was one of the family members Row would benefit. ” of treatments and activities. “

Francis said the “moral duty” of a will maker to care for adult children could be negated for valid and rational reasons, but Jean Geluch’s reasons “were neither valid nor rational nor justified under the circumstances.”





