advertisement

(Black Press Files)

Burnaby RCMP appeals for help after 13-year-old boy struck and ‘seriously’ injured

The RCMP said they do not have a description of the car or driver.

advertisement

A 13-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after a stabbing in Burnaby on Monday night, the RCMP said.

According to police, the boy was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Humphries Street around 5:25 p.m. Mounties said the car did not stay at the scene.

“The boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries including broken bones and a concussion,” police said in a Tuesday morning news release.

The RCMP said they do not have a description of the car or driver.

They’re asking anyone in the area between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. call RCMP at 604-646-9999 or if they would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement