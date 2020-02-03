advertisement

Burglars stole a “substantial amount” of cigarettes from a supermarket in Market Harborough.

The looters broke into a rear window of the Co-op store on Coventry Road into the city around 11:40 p.m. last night.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said: “We were informed of a break-in at a supermarket on Coventry Road, Market Harborough, at around 11.40 p.m.

“A rear window was broken. People came in and stole a significant amount of cigarettes. “

The police are requesting information and wish to hear anyone who has noticed suspicious people or vehicles in the shop area or near the Commons parking lot.

They are also studying video surveillance images of the interior of the store and its surroundings as part of the survey.

Anyone with information can call the police at 101.

