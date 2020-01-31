advertisement

A man was stabbed in the leg by a burglar whom he caught red-handed when he returned home.

Russel Archer was arrested at the Ivy Road home near Narborough Road by the occupants of the house and their friends on Saturday November 2 last year.

The 45-year-old man, without a fixed address, was convicted at the Leicester Crown Court on January 24 after having previously pleaded guilty of burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, illegal injuries and assault by beating.

On the day of the incident, he was discovered in the house at approximately 11:15 p.m. and after being discovered, he attempted to flee.

While trying to escape, he was arrested by one of the occupants of the house and a friend, further down the road, on Bisley Street.

After Archer was captured, the two men drove him back to the Ivy Road property while police were called.

But when he was brought home, Archer stabbed the resident in the leg. The other man injured his hand as a result of the incident.

The stabbed man was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he was treated before being released.

A bank card, of which Archer was in possession, and a watch which he had been seen to be disposed of during the prosecution, were removed from the property.

The knife was also found at the scene by Leicestershire police officers.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable James Collins said: “Archer’s actions devastated the victims of this case – because he not only robbed property but also caused serious injury after being detained when ‘he was caught in the act.

“The victims of this case have shown real courage in their actions and I thank them and for the cooperation they have shown with us during our investigations.

“All of this helped Archer admit responsibility for his crimes in court.”

He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

