A driver has gotten into a precarious situation after driving through dangerous floods and must now be rescued south of Townsville.

Heavy rain causes flash floods in northern Queensland.

More than half a meter of rain fell in central and north Queensland.

media_cameraThe 10-day rainfall in Australia. Image: Windy over Thomas Hinterdorfer: Extreme Weather Chaser

DANGEROUS FLOODING

Firefighters and rescue workers race around a driver who is near the Giru suburb south of Townsville at high tide.

The vehicle got stuck in Jerona Road around 9:30 a.m.

Technical rescue workers are on the move.

Downpours of up to 430 mm have forced schools to close, as it is likely to rain heavier today.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Herbert and the Lower Burdekin.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that severe storms could cause heavy rains in the next few hours, which could lead to “dangerous and life-threatening” floods in Ayr, Alva Beach and Clare.

In Rita Creek, 176 mm of rain was recorded over four hours until 7:20 a.m. The same measuring device recorded 430 mm over 22.5 hours from Monday at 9 a.m. to Tuesday at 7 a.m.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

The heavy rains closed a number of schools in Burdekin on the day the new school year was due to begin.

Home Hill State School, Home Hill State High School, Airville State School, Jarvisfield State School, Kalamia State School, Brandon State School, and Osborne State School announced their closure, citing security concerns.

“Due to the current weather situation, the Home Hill State School is closed today. There are local road closures and local floods in and around the school grounds, ”wrote Home Hill State School on Facebook.

media_cameraFlash Flooding between Home Hill. Photo: Jodie Marshmedia_camera Flood water between Home Hill and Townsville. Photo: Jodie Marsh

EMERGENCY ACTIVATED

Burdekin’s local civil protection group was activated this morning after localized floods.

“While all the major rivers and catchment areas are at a reasonable height, the local waterways around the Shire have been flooded by this weather event, resulting in local flooding of roads and property,” she said.

“There are several road closures around the Burdekin and the water is approaching many properties. Even when people are in larger vehicles, it is strongly recommended to find a safe place to stop to prevent the bow waves from entering the property further.

“This weather event is currently a stationery over the Burdekin, and we have been advised by the Bureau of Meteorology that it has the potential to stay there for a few more hours and that it should become clear in the early afternoon.”

Sandbags are available free of charge from Ayr SES at Mccathie St and from Home Hill SES at Eleventh Ave.

The waste collection in Ayr is still taking place.

media_cameraFlooding between Ayr and Home Hill. Photo: Mikayla Mayohmedia_cameraThe warning area of ​​the Bureau of Meteorology.

Flooded streets

Bruce Highway on Plantation Creek closed except for emergency vehicles;

Home Hill is closed to the north and south;

Wangaratta is closed and high-speed water continues to rise.

Wastewater pumping stations were flooded;

The Ayr Transfer Station and Kirknie Road Landfill are both closed

WEATHER CONDITION

Heavy thunderstorms can lead to heavy rainfall, which can lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash floods in the warning area over the next few hours.

Possible locations are Ayr, Alva Beach and Clare.

176mm were recorded in Rita Creek in the 4 hours to 7:20 am AEST

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services recommends that people:

* Never drive, walk or drive through floods. If it is flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid making calls during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

* For emergencies, contact the SES at 132 500.

RAINFALL:

Monday to Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 a.m .:

Rita Island: 465 mm

Groper Creek: 370 mm

Inkerman bridge: 351 mm

Ayr: 343 mm

Brandon: 340 mm

Alva Beach: 271 mm

Nelly Bay, Magnetic Island: 216 mm

Garbutt: 156mm

South Townsville: 123 mm

