Burberry is not immune to the corona virus in the important Chinese market.

While Burberry did not issue sales and profit warnings on Friday, retail sales were impacted by the closure of stores in mainland China and Hong Kong.

Currently, 24 of the 64 stores in mainland China are closed, while the remaining stores operate with reduced opening hours and “there have been significant drops in visitor traffic”.

The company added that the spending behavior of Chinese customers in Europe and other tourist destinations has so far been less affected. “However, given the increasing travel restrictions, we expect them to worsen in the coming weeks.”

Burberry did not comment on whether the autumn-winter 2020 fashion show should take place in Shanghai in April or not. Chinese customers at home and abroad account for almost half of sales.

“The outbreak of the corona virus in mainland China has a significant negative impact on luxury demand. Although we cannot currently predict how long this situation will last, we remain confident in our strategy, ”said CEO Marco Gobbetti.

“In the meantime, we are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. We are very grateful for the incredible effort of our teams and our immediate thoughts go out to the people who are directly affected by this global health emergency, ”he added.

The company announced that the latest forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2020 were prior to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and that the company wanted to update the market.

Burberry made it clear that the “mitigation measures” it is taking will have only a “limited” impact given the proximity to the close of the fiscal year ended March 31, when an update for retail is released.

“We also intend to continue our key growth initiatives to prepare for a recovery in luxury demand,” he said. “We remain confident in our strategy and are very pleased with the positive response to our repositioning of the brand and our new product. We will continue to focus on novelty and fashion and inspire and involve our customers worldwide. We fully support the Chinese government’s efforts to contain the virus and work closely with local authorities and partners. “

Burberry has already suffered in Hong Kong: last month’s third quarter update announced that Hong Kong, which generated 8 percent of Burberry’s revenue last year, contributed only 4 percent in the third quarter, reflecting a drop in tourists was due to mainland China and temporary closings due to ongoing protests.

At this point, despite the decline in Hong Kong and the increase in coronavirus in mainland China, Burberry had raised its sales forecast and forecast that sales for the whole year would increase by a low single-digit percentage year-on-year at constant exchange rates. Instructions from “largely stable.”

Adjusted operating margin is expected to remain broadly stable despite the effects of disruptions in Hong Kong at a constant exchange rate. Cumulative cost savings of £ 125m are expected for the full year, ahead of the originally forecast £ 120m.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.

