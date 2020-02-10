advertisement

KAKUMIRO – The kingdom of Bunyoro Kitara has promised severe punitive measures against Faith leaders of the unit led by Owobusobozi Bisaka after believers attacked the kingdom’s cultural site in the Kakumiro district and burned property on Sunday.

The kingdom has declared that the followers of Bisaka, who had gathered for their prayers at the Kakeeka playground, stormed the Semwema cultural site and destroyed cultural artifacts that have been preserved for years.

“Semwema is a cultural, historical and archaeological site. It has caves and a hill where people go for tourism and cultural festivals. The trenches around the site were used by the legendary great king Kateboha who reigned in the 14th century AD under the Bachwezi dynasty in the Great Empire Bunyoro Kitara. Certain parliamentary sessions for the kingdom of Bunyoro Kitara took place inside the caves of Semwema during the reign of the Bacwezi, “said the kingdom in a statement published on Monday, February 10, 2020.

The Kingdom of Bunyoro Kitara said it has assembled a team that travels to the region to involve stakeholders and ensure that cases are followed up to a logical conclusion.

“Kingdom officials on the ground have opened cases of criminal intrusion, theft and malicious damage against the faith of unity believers and their leaders. We will also follow up on other cases against them, ”said the kingdom.

“We do not tolerate violence, but we warn believers in the Faith of Unity and their leaders to refrain from engaging in acts that may provoke the kingdom or the king’s subjects.” Rather, we must promote tolerance, coexistence and peace. We hope for nothing less than justice and the prosecution of the heinous perpetrators who have been committed, ”he added.

The self-proclaimed god is revered by the young and the not-so-young and has gained over two million followers across the country over the years and that number is constantly increasing. The faith would have followers in other countries such as Rwanda, DR Congo and South Sudan.

