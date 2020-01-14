advertisement

The first new month in a new year means that many are not afraid to try different gyms and workouts to achieve their weight loss goals.

On Tuesday, Ryan Leckey from Newswatch 16 scored a fitness regime that is big in Russia and Asia and now in Luzerne County.

It is called “Bungee Fitness.” It is launched at Riot Circus Arts at 236 West Main Street in Plymouth.

It is a new training with bungee cords and armor.

Riot Circus Arts is one of the few, if not the only studios in our area, that offers the training.

Do you want to try it for free? Click here and then click “Shop now”. Follow the instructions on the website and use the code “FREEFLIGHT” to try a Bungee Fitness class at Riot Circus Arts for free until 2 February 2020! Limit one per student (available for current and new students).

