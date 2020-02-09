advertisement

Game Preview:

advertisement

The Challenger RB Leipzig wants to keep up with the formidable FC Bayern Munich in the title race

Julian Nagelsmann insists that the result decides nothing, but the journey from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich is undoubtedly a decisive moment in the Bundesliga title race.

Suddenly, an aspiring Bayern squad sits at the top of the table and is one point ahead of his opponent. The reigning champion is in top form and has six league wins in the turn. Since the break in the off-season, the team has scored twelve goals in three games.

In contrast, Leipzig, which has experienced such a rapid upswing since it was founded in 2009, has stumbled in recent weeks.

After a 0-2 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, there was a 2-2 draw in the last home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Sunday trip to the Allianz Arena should tell us a lot more about the prospects over a long distance.

Read: Leading scorers in Europe’s top five leagues

With the help of Opta, we examine the most important statistics behind the recent achievements of both teams – and determine how a change of coach can prove to be decisive for the final settlement.

Leipzig is unlucky or is it withered?

Lively, youthful, exciting – leave the off-field politics that surround Leipzig’s property behind, and there’s little you can’t like on the court.

But since the post-winter break, Leipzig has given up its position at the Bundesliga summit and won only once in four games in all competitions. If it weren’t hopeful to challenge a title, it could be dismissed as a slip, but an investigation is appropriate given its high ambitions.

Even with the formidable Timo Werner, Leipzig was far less impressive in front of the goal. Before the break it had scored 67 goals, but its expected goals (xG) were 62 – it has been canceled six times since its return, which is exactly what xG is.

There are now more shots, 18.5 per game compared to 16.5 before Christmas, but accuracy has dropped from 59 to 49 percent, while conversion has dropped dramatically from 41 percent to just 17 percent.

Leipzig is still creating almost identical opportunities, which is why the data indicate that a decline in serenity is responsible for its problems.

Demme departure is a factor

It was always a blow when club captain Diego Demme lost, the orderly and persistent midfielder Leipzig was allowed to switch to Napoli in January.

Given that he’s more of a defensive player, it’s hard to attach too much importance to his absence from an offensive perspective, but even the slightest change can have an impact – after all, Leipzig scored an average of 2.9 goals per game, starting XI and only 1.7 without him.

His share of profits also drops from 65 to 44.4 percent if Demme was not in the lineup.

It averaged 2.2 points per game when the German started, but that drops to 1.6 when he’s away.

Bavaria back in business

For a while in the first half of the season it seemed possible that we could have a title race in the Bundesliga without Bayern. The last season, however, offered a warning story.

Bayern came away well in the 2018/19 season and won the title with a two point lead, although Borussia Dortmund finished second with a nine point lead at the end of the 15th matchday.

Statistically, there were only minor differences between Bayern’s performance before and after the winter break last season. This season, however, there have been significant improvements, even if a smaller selection of games can be seen after the break.

The big chance conversion increases from 40 percent to 53 percent. The shot accuracy was now 64 percent when it was 51 years old. There are an average of four goals per game compared to 2.8 and one goal per game compared to 1.2.

While Bayern only seemed to benefit from Dortmund’s collapse last season, there are first signs of a real improvement this season.

After several weeks of continuous collaboration with his new trainer Hansi Flick, a change of leadership seems to be paying off.

advertisement