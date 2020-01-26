advertisement

Bayern Munich took advantage of the advantage of RB Leipzig to maintain a point behind the Bundesliga leader with a 5-0 demolition by Schalke.

Thanks to Leipzig’s defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, Hansi Flick’s team dominated in the Allianz Arena in the sixth minute when Robert Lewandowski scored his 21st goal of the season.

Thomas Müller had a good first-half performance when great Leon Goretzka struck five minutes after the break with a sensational scissor kick against his previous club.

Thiago Alcantara had a simple end when the hosts came into the game with a mistake by goalkeeper Markus Schubert, who replaced Alexander Nubel, who will be transferred to Bayern at the end of the season, and Serge Gnabry completed the lead Minute.

Manuel Neuer’s mistake gave Suat Serdar an early chance, but his attempt was tame and Schalke was punished when Lewandowski struck home after a Schubert miss.

Müller had rightly denied an offside goal before Schubert blocked a nice shot from Goretzka’s header from close range.

Former Schalke star Goretzka won Lewandowski for second place in Bavaria with flying colors, only that VAR Benjamin Pavard was offside.

Schalke’s luck ended in the first half. Müller scored his 100th goal in the Allianz Arena after being padded with Goretzka’s header.

Schubert brilliantly denied David Alaba and Thiago in quick succession, but Bayern had their third goal when Goretzka scored the volley in his first Bundesliga goal of the season.

Eight minutes later, Schalke’s misery was added. Lewandowski played with Omar Mascarell before putting it on a plate for Thiago.

However, Bayern were not yet successful there, and the hosts had their fifth goal when Schubert completely misjudged a Gnabry curling action and directed it into his own network.

What does it mean? Pressure on Leipzig again

Julian Nagelsmann’s 0-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt gave Bayern even more impetus and the Bundesliga champions are now within easy reach of the league leaders Leipzig.

It will be an exciting title race in which Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund are also in the race.

FC Bayern welcomes Leipzig on February 9 in an apparently decisive game.

Goretzka gives Schalke the blues

While Lewandowski scored against Schalke in his last nine league games, Goretzka was the linchpin for Bayern. He built Muller up before rounding off his performance with an exquisite finish.

Schalke’s Bavaria nightmare continues to rage

In the meantime, Schalke has suffered 54 defeats in the Bundesliga against Bayern in 100 matches, conceded 214 goals and is without victory in 19 games.

What’s next?

FC Bayern will face weak Mainz in a week, while Schalke will face Hertha Berlin on Friday.

