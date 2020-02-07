advertisement

A new study has shown that climate change is responsible for a drastic decline in the bumblebee population in Europe and North America.

The results come from a long-term study in which researchers examined more than half a million data sets of 66 species of bumblebee from 1901-1974 and 2000-2014.

Bumblebee populations have declined rapidly in the latter period, with the likelihood of a bee being found at a specific location in Europe and North America decreased by an average of more than 30% compared to 1901-1974.

Dr. University College London (UCL) Tim Newbold said there was no doubt as to the cause of the decline, saying:

(T) This was the first time that we have been able to really relate local extinction and the settlement of bumblebees to climate change, which shows a really clear fingerprint of climate change in the declines we have seen.

In the study, published in the Science journal on February 6, the researchers estimated that the bumblebee population in Europe declined by 17% between 1901-1974 and 2000-2014 and by a shocking 46% in North America.

Peter Soroye, the study’s lead researcher, warned of a greater decline in bumblebees than previously thought, and compared the loss to dinosaur extinction.

The last time we saw a similar type of extinction was when the asteroid struck the earth and killed the dinosaurs.

Soroye said the new evidence had in no way weakened the role of pesticides and habitat loss in population declines, but climate change was simply another thing that was added to the mix.

The scientist also admitted that he was surprised by the “serious” results.

We couldn’t believe the declines were so severe in such a short period of time.

I think I have to go through seven times to check that everything was OK and it was. And so these declines are really drastic.

Bumblebee populations are most severely affected in southern regions such as Spain and Mexico due to more frequent and extremely warm years.

Populations in the cooler northern regions have increased, but the increase has not been sufficient to offset the number of insects lost.

Jonathan Bridle and Alexandra van Rensburg from the University of Bristol wrote in the scientific journal Science (BBC) that the results are part of an overall picture that shows the effects of climate change on the environment.

The new study increasingly provides evidence of alarming, widespread biodiversity loss and global rates of change that are now exceeding the critical limits of ecosystem resilience.

Bumblebees are larger than honeybees, and although they don’t produce honey, they are among the most important plant pollinators.

Without them, some harvests could fail, leading to loss of food for humans and countless other species.

