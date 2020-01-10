advertisement

Chicago Bulls will not have center Wendell Carter Jr. in the lineup for at least a month, the team announced Thursday.

Carter was injured in Monday night’s loss to Dallas, leaving in the third quarter on a wheelchair after coming down at the feet of a Mavericks player. The team said an MRI exam and a CT scan confirmed that he splashed his right leg heavily, meaning Carter would miss four to six weeks.

In his second season after the Bulls drafted him number 7 overall in 2018, Carter is averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds.

An ankle injury limited his rookie season to 44 games, when he averaged 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The team also said further imaging tests on Otto Porter Jr. showed “continued bone healing” from a leg injury that has eluded him for more than two months.

Porter, 26, has not played since Nov. 6 in the Bulls’ 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. In nearly 12 minutes in that game, he collected 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Prior to his injury, Porter had started all nine games for the Bulls to open the season, averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

In seven seasons in the NBA, with both the Washington Wizards and Bulls, Porter has a career average of 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 408 games (295 starts).

