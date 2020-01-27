advertisement

BIDCO Uganda Limited (BUL) FC has announced that Arthur Kyesimira will be its head coach.

Kyesimira replaces Peter Onen who was sacked last week following a series of poor results.

CAF B licensed coach will act in this role until the end of the season.

It has also been announced that Kyesimira will work with a technical team consisting of Kenneth Magada, David Kiwanuka and Daniel Kabale.

Last week, BUL disbanded its technical team which also included Video Anyaw (technical director), Hussein Kheri (assistant coach) and Abu Kigenyi (goalkeeper coach).

Kyesimira previously worked as an assistant coach at the Jinja base when he replaced Kefa Kisala in 2014.

Kyesimira is currently in training for the U15, 17 and U20 national teams.

Bul is in dire need of a buyout after losing four games this year.

They lost to Bright Stars, URA FC and Maroons FC in the Ugandan Premier League before withdrawing from the Uganda Cup after a shock defeat at the hands of lower division team Mvara Boys.

They will return to action in the League on Wednesday with a home game against the Wakiso Giants at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.

