The immediate goal of Gilas Pilipinas is to put together a capable squad that will compete against two of the best Southeast Asian countries for the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualification.

But the big players in the program want to achieve something along the way, a larger goal that lays the foundation for the country’s application for the next Fiba World Championship, which the country will host in 2023.

“[What] we want to develop is a culture,” said program director Tab Baldwin when the Nationals, led by interim coach Mark Dickel, started their preparations on Thursday.

“It has to be a culture of belief, dedication and commitment,” he said.

Baldwin said such a surge was fueled by hope that the second round of the World Cup would no longer be a dream, but a realistic expectation.

“We are now trying to build a base that will serve us in 2023 so that we can continue rightly,” said Baldwin, who previously worked as a Gilas coach.

That best explains why the young pool is still staffed by professionals and international veterans.

“We are following a parallel line with the development of younger players for the future. [And we will] still depend on the PBA, the relationships with players who have played at Gilas that we believe will continue to serve us well in the future, ”said Baldwin.

This makes Pingris an integral part of the pool.

“We wanted the right leader – someone who could inspire and inform them about how important it is to play for your country, how seriously you have to take it, how professional you have to be,” he added.

“I absolutely know that we cannot be successful no matter how much talent we use in this place in four years if we don’t have a culture that embodies the people of the country. Who’s better than ping? Baldwin said about the 2014 World Cup veterans.

And while Dickel believes that this current crop of talent is more than capable of doing the work for the two games in this window, Baldwin knows that the trip is not hiccup-making, so things go right so early.

“We’re trying to build a professional national team. But it will take time. It will take years. We cannot do it overnight,” he said.

“We know that every Filipino wants to win every game, and we do. And we will plan that, we will prepare for it, we will compete for it, ”said Baldwin. “Where we go from here depends on the quality of the team that we can develop until then.”

Preparations started with a less than ideal start for the Nationals, who were hit with injuries and retreats for the first window. Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar were excluded for the first window in which the country faces Thailand and Indonesia.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has also not yet named a long-term trainer and plans to do so before the second window in November.

