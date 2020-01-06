advertisement

By Thin Lei Win

YANGON, Jan. 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – For years, Yee Lay kept the back door of her apartment on the first floor tightly closed to keep out both stains from debris that other tenants would dump carefully out of the building and hordes of mice that fed on it.

Now, standing in the narrow back alley in downtown Yangon, the tall resident radiated on stage in front of her. It had colorful mural murals, regular potted plants, small wooden seats, swings and a bright green and yellow saw.

advertisement

“It’s wonderful to see a backstreet looking like this,” sighed Yee Lay, 55.

The transformation of the alley from a scattered waste street to a public playground and garden took place in 2017, headed by Doh Eain, a social enterprise set to make this thriving city more vibrant.

“Yangon has one of the lowest ratios of public spaces in the region or in the world,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a colorful painted alley behind their office.

“This means that children have nowhere to play, the elderly have nowhere to sit comfortably and there are very few places where people can simply come and gather,” she said.

For his latest project, last June Doh Eain opened a community playground and park in Yankin, a suburb of Yangon, on an abandoned parcel of land that was quickly becoming another waste site.

From Kenya to Colombia, Spain to Singapore, urban planners, businesses and citizens are creating green and open spaces in fast-growing cities to foster community spirit and tackle rising pollution and wildlife.

With more than half of the world’s population living in cities, according to the United Nations, it is important for urban areas to be inclusive and sustainable, said Robin King of the Washington-based World Resources Institute.

“Particularly important for poor people because they do not necessarily have access to private recreation spaces,” the Institute’s Sustainable Cities program director said.

Roell shares the same concern, saying that the privately owned playground and spaces that families charge to use them are popping up around Yangon.

“Some of the richest kids can afford to play there, but for many poor kids, they have to go the mile in order to have a nice playground or they won’t have to go out that much,” he said. it.

‘OUR HOME’

A study by local nonprofit Another Development found that between 1990 and 2014, the population of Yangon, Myanmar’s former capital and largest city, nearly doubled to more than 5 million.

But the amount of green space per person has dropped by about 40% to about 0.40 square meters (4 square feet).

This is much lower than other densely packed cities of Southeast Asia such as Jakarta and Bangkok, both having about seven square meters (75 square meters) per person, according to government data and various studies.

For Roell, a training anthropologist, her mission to get more green space in Yangon began as a side project after she moved to the city in 2013 to work for the United Nations.

Helping a friend renovate his apartment in a historic building, involved him in restoring the heritage, and turning a small alley near her home into a garden led to more projects.

When Roell and some friends organized some activities with neighborhood children, “a discussion began about how people should take more responsibility for their waste and how they didn’t have enough public space,” she said.

“It seemed to be a kind of recovery of a sense of ownership and commitment … And the neighborhoods started coming to us.”

By 2017, they had formed Doh Eain (“Our Home”), an architectural and design practice that now has more than 30 staff and numerous commercial and nonprofit projects to transform the neglected spots around Yangon into green oases .

TRADE N TO SELFIE

Yangon has a fast-paced city full of large colonial buildings, some of which have been given new life as hotels, bars and restaurants.

But the alleys, most of which lie behind clothing-lined blocks that grew rapidly in the 1980s and 1990s amid a construction boom, are often used as trash dumps by residents.

They were beyond the reach of city officials because, by law, the Yangon City Development Committee (YCDC) is to collect garbage from designated bins and spaces, said Zaw Win Naing, deputy director of the YCDC’s Department of Pollution Control and Cleaning. .

However, a 2016 directive charged his department with a one-way clearance of these back roads in six cities in downtown Yangon. This is now completed and the YCDC is expanding work similar to other neighborhoods, he added.

The backdrops Doh Eain has updated – eight so far, with funding coming from crowds and donations – are now attractions for tourists who want to see the city beyond glossy brochures and locals looking for the perfect selfie spots.

At the same time, other community groups such as Clean Yangon are advocating the importance of keeping Yangon roads free of debris.

The Clean Yangon Campaign, which launched in 2017 and now includes nearly 60 local nonprofits, is organizing a monthly event where volunteers get littered in crowded public spaces.

“People initially thought it was just a whim. But now that we are still more than two years later, we see the general public getting more and more united,” said Thinzar Aye, a campaign representative.

The spread of these groups is important, said YCDC’s Zaw Win Naing.

“Keeping Yangon clean requires everyone’s participation in the city, including residents. It cannot be the sole responsibility of a single department, ”he said.

However, maintaining these spaces is an ongoing challenge in a city where the monsoon-causing monsoon season takes half a year and few families have the resources for expensive brick-cleaning treatments.

“A really important part is community ownership,” Roell of Doh Eain said, explaining that the group is asking neighbors and building owners to pay a portion of the cost of transforming their spaces and taking on some of the responsibilities for maintenance.

For Kyaw Zin Myint, joint ownership of the alley outside his apartment, which Doh Eain transformed into an urban farm full of medicinal and edible plants, came with a heightened sense of community.

One of the walls in his path gave birth to a poem written by former political prisoner and blogger Nay Phone Latt, now a member of the Yangon regional parliament, to commemorate the day the cleared alley was reopened two years ago.

“This little path was opened not by cutting ribbons, but by cutting the metal chains that blocked our hearts,” reads it.

“Before, there was nowhere to remove my feet because of debris, dirt and mice. The sewage was also leaking. It was terrible,” said Kyaw Zin Myint.

“Now, if it’s hot inside, we can go out and rest in the shade here. During school holidays, kids can play here.” (Reporting by Thin Lei Win @thinink; Editing by Jumana Farouky and Zoe Tabary. (Please trust the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charity arm of Thomson Reuters, which includes humanitarian news, climate change, women’s and LGBT + rights, human trafficking and property rights.

advertisement