The CEO of Bank of Ireland told a meeting of managing directors that the country with higher blocks of flats in Dublin and other cities must “build” to solve the housing crisis.

“In Ireland we have to rethink how we plan our homes, how we zoning and how we build,” said Francesca McDonagh at an Ibec conference at the Dublin Convention Center. “We have to build up.”

She said housing was the problem that “absolutely dominated” the recent general election and that Irish construction must “speed up and look up” to solve it.

The former HSBC banker, who was born in Great Britain, said that she had lived and worked in high-rise cities for most of her life. She said when she moved to Dublin in 2017 to do the top job at the bank, she was surprised by the “spread of the city and the flatness of the skyline”. She said the city is “sweeping” into the neighboring counties of Louth, Wicklow and Meath and “doesn’t stop there”.

A city should have “most of the options in a small space,” she said.

Ms. McDonagh emphasized that the expected demand for new homes in the state could exceed 500,000 units by 2040 and that Ireland’s economy and population are likely to grow much more rapidly in the coming years, which will spur demand.

She referred to a recent report by stock brokerage firm Goodbody that found homes only made up 17 percent of home completions in 2019, compared to a European average of 59 percent.

Ms. McDonagh said that the lack of high-rise residential buildings near the city center means that many people have to travel long distances from the outskirts to get to work: “It’s just not sustainable. Without changing our approach, we are pushing another generation out of the capital and sentencing them to long, energy-saving, expensive, time-consuming and oil-consuming commuters. “

She said the bank had commissioned investigations into the type of housing Ireland needed over the next two decades and would publish the results later this year: “We need a more honest and open debate about building taller buildings Dense accommodation … ”

trade policy

The Ibec conference, which dealt with trade policy, had previously been heard by speakers, including China-born economist Keyu Jin and Malcolm Sheil, who head the Kerry Group’s European ingredients division.

Ibec’s managing director Danny McCoy referred to the latest election results and Brexit, saying that a “new economic order” had been created here and in Britain. He called for more public investment in infrastructure, housing and public services, saying, “The business has grown too big and too fast for society to take on.”

He said the state must invest in “underpinning” economic growth.

Mr. McCoy also reiterated his call for a new process of “social dialogue” between the next government, civil society, and workers and business groups to discuss how social and environmental problems can be solved. He also called for a new tax commission. “Quiet is required. Markets work, but we have to recognize the context in which developments take place, ”he said.