By Emily Shapiro

ABC News – According to the authorities, bugs were released in a Walmart in Pennsylvania, which led to a police investigation.

The discovery was made on January 2 when a Walmart employee in Erie County found a sealed tablet bottle of live insects in a boy’s jacket that was for sale, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Walmart employees ejected the jacket and pill bottle and contacted Ecolab the next day, the police said.

An Ecolab employee found bugs crawling around in the shop’s locker room and identified the infection as a bug, police said.

On Saturday, a Walmart employee found a second sealed tablet bottle with several dead insects on the floor of the men’s department, the police said.

The Walmart staff called the police, who responded to the deal and picked up the bottle for fingerprint processing.

The staff are checking the store’s surveillance video, the police said.

“Walmart has contacted other shops in the area and made sure that this is an isolated case,” said the police.

According to the CDC, “bed bugs are experts in hiding” because they can slip into luggage, clothing, bed linen, mattresses and bed frames.

According to the CDC, they are not known to spread disease, but they can cause itching and sleep disorders.

A Walmart spokesman did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

