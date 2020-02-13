Director Tanya Wexler (“Hysteria”) returns to Buffalo, New York with a flimsy comedy about being a young, handsome, and crazy crook.

In less than a decade of her professional acting career, Zoey Deutch reached the stage where she can do anything a long time ago. Deutch’s roles are an experienced comedian who fills her characters with pathos and sympathy. You have spanned genres, tones and range. She has the YA thing with the sad eyes (“Before I Fall”) and the sweet Rom Com thing (“Set It Up”), the studio sequel thing (“Zombieland: Double Tap”) and the hangout -Film thing by Richard Linklater (“Everyone wants something !!”), even time for the Netflix series (“The Politician”). The actress’ bubbly, frenetic charm is strong enough to support the thinnest concepts, and every role she takes on is better for her contributions. But she can’t save everything.

This is not to say that Tanya Weller’s humble debt recovery comedy “Buffaloed” is not without other strengths – like an outstanding supporting cast, which includes Jai Courtney as a real sleaze ball, Judy Greer as a brass-like mother and “Schitt’s Creek” outstanding Noah Reid as her sweeter Brother – but his uncooked and often cowardly conspiracy doesn’t do him a favor. “Buffaloed” was written by the first screenwriter Brian Sacca (an actor who has worked on the screenplays of a number of award ceremonies) and would like to pack scorching insights into the crooked world of debt collection into a cute comedy that relies heavily on Deutch’s skills and wide less on a script that isn’t ready to get angry with its subject.

connected

connected

I bet you open up with a chintzy variation of the overused meme “Record Scratch, Freeze Frame, I wonder how I got here”. “Buffaloed” begins with Deutch’s Peg Dahl, who deals with her biggest nemesis, although the film must cycle back years before the sequence makes a lot of sense. At least Peg is convincing, described as a born Hustler with a “gift for Gab” who has always hated her hometown Buffalo, New York (especially her characteristic spicy chicken wings, which are mentioned often enough to qualify for support status). Peg had dreamed of making Buffalo the devil since childhood, a wish that brought her to financial freedom early on, marked by a generous dose of informative knowledge and a healthy respect for Warren Buffett.

Most of the information about Peg – and there is some of it – is provided by Deutch’s peppy voice-over, which zips through entire parts of the story at lightning speed. Aiming to save money for college, a fake ticket sales program Peg ends up in prison (and increases her family’s already high levels of debt) and spits her back behind bars after 40 months. Then the debt collectors call, but a peg trains one of them how to really get people to pay, and suddenly she has a new way of dreaming of financial freedom.

The irony is quite obvious that it traps others in their own cycle of paying bills they can’t afford (and that’s about as deep as Buffaloed is). Deutch is so personable that it is almost too easy to forget that Peg is not a good person, and her eventual knowledge of her willing participation in such soul-destroying work is only sold because it is much easier to like Deutch than deeper into penetrating character is many shortcomings.

magnolia pictures

Wexler and Sacca know how to keep the action moving by guiding the 95-minute comedy through a series of subplots, twists, and turns that offer little narrative latitude. Some are more successful than others, including an information section in which Deutch explains “Debt Collecting 101” and the formation of their own all-star group of debt collectors. Other additions fall flat, like Peg’s weird romance from her former prosector (an otherwise cute Jermaine Fowler) and a series of jokes made just for other upstaters (don’t you know what “pop” is? You’re having big problems). All of this leads to an intricate plan to free Peg from her misdeeds and to deliver a hammer-heavy lesson on the evils of debt collection.

Despite repeated narrative notes about the crooked and unregulated system that drives debt collection, Peg needs a lot of personal problems to learn her lessons. It goes without saying that Courtney’s cheesy character Wizz ‘Mantra (“Debts Never Die”) will have a lasting impact on the film’s audience, but the many cases in which Peg has to record them themselves are equally tragic and worrying. Until Wexler’s feature up to criminal double crossings, a shocking arrest and Deutch playfully battles her primary nemesis, even she can’t save a cheap story that doesn’t pay off.

Note: C +

Magnolia Pictures will release “Buffaloed” in theaters on Friday, February 14th.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.