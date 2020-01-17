advertisement

An evacuation order was issued for a wildfire south of Myrtleford in the northeastern state.

Everyone in the areas around Buffalo Creek, Buffalo River, Merriang, Merriang South and Nug Nug is advised to evacuate now.

The fire is northwest of Mt Buffalo and threatens the Buffalo River Valley.

advertisement

The flame is expected to increase this afternoon when southern winds with a high potential for stains occur in the valley.

The warning comes when residents of Mallacoota, Genoa, and Gipsy Point have been asked to register to return to their communities.

Limited access is possible on the Princes Highway for an unspecified period.

“If it is safe, emergency services, in collaboration with the Australian Defense Force, will begin flights and / or accompanied road transport to Mallacoota and the surrounding area for residents who wish to return,” said the Victoria Rescue Service.

If you want to register, you should call 131 444.

MORE NEWS

ACCUSED FRANKSTON CONWOMANS BIZARRE FACEBOOK RANTS

ORGANIZED CBD PICKPOCKETING RING, NEDGED IN THE EVENT OF POLICE FAILURES

MELBOURNE CRIME BOSS LEAVED FROM AUSTRALIA

There are five watch and act warnings across Victoria, indicating that the state’s bushfire crisis is far from over.

Two of the Watch & Act orders relate to the Abbeyard fire near the Buffalo Valley evacuation order.

The other three are in: Shannonvale, north of Angler’s Rest; Tubbut in the north of East Gippsland; and in Wroxham, near the border between Gippsland and New South Wales.

Around 1.5 million hectares were burned in Victoria this summer.

,

advertisement