The incompetence of Buffalo Sabers ranks second after the Cleveland Browns. And they’re not far behind.

The Buffalo Sabers have the longest playoff drought in the NHL. You have not participated in the Stanley Cup playoffs since the 2010/11 season and have not retired from the first round since 2006/07. There was one element in common during their failure: Kim and Terry Pegula, who have been the majority owners since February 2011. The day they bought the Sabers, Terry said, “Starting today, the reason the Buffalo Sabers exist is to win a Stanley Cup. “

Instead, their reason for existence appears to be the Cleveland Browns of the NFL. The Browns are the NFL joke. They run incompetently and everyone knows it. Likewise, the lack of accountability and the success of the Sabers is stunning.

Similar to the Browns, the Sabers had their chances. They armored for Connor McDavid in 2015, but ultimately took the second overall victory. Jack Eichel isn’t a McDavid, but he’s a hell of a consolation prize. Since entering the league, only 18 strikers have more points per game than Eichel. Noteworthy: These 18 strikers have much better support than Eichel.

It’s not difficult to say that if he were on a good team, he would be part of the Hart Trophy entertainment. Despite Eichel’s excellence, he still has to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which is an indication of how incompetent the Sabers have been in the last nine seasons.

Your post-season chances are practically nonexistent. According to Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic, the Sabers have a zero percent chance of playoffs after their 4-3 loss to the historically awful Detroit Red Wings (2019-20). MoneyPuck is a bit more optimistic as the Sabers have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.

How did you come here?

It all starts with the pegulas. They are interesting owners because they are very interested in the Buffalo Bills (which they also own), but they are practically invisible when it comes to the Sabers. Not only that, the Pegulas have proven they don’t know how to be effective owners in the NHL. Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Dahlin are the best the Sabers are currently doing for them. All three were slam dunk top two picks.

Director General Jason Botterill also deserves a lot of guilt. He has done little to improve the lineup, though he took over in 2017 when the Sabers were one of the league’s worst teams. Three years later, they are still one of the worst teams in the league. Botterill swapped a star in Ryan O’Reilly and currently has nothing on his NHL squad to prove it.

He was too conservative too. Botterill knew he had too many defenders in the summer of 2019. So what did he do? He acquired more defenders while trading none of his surplus blueliners. And it’s not that Botterill didn’t stand a chance. The Winnipeg Jets searched the market for defenders and he did not take advantage of it. It’s just inexcusable.

If you want to go back further, Tim Murray also deserves a lot of guilt. After all, he’s the one who left the Sabers in such a mess. Murray is the one who developed the infamous 2014-15 Sabers tank that set the team back a few years ago. He was the one who traded early for O’Reilly at the 2015 draft and gave up first choice (which became Colin White) for Robin Lehner.

In summary, the Sabers organization has virtually no accountability. Incompetence has reigned in the past nine seasons, and very little has been done to fix it. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the pegulas, who make incompetence possible.

How can you fix it?

First, the pegulas need to be more involved. It’s humiliating how rare their appearances and interviews are. This shows how little the Pegulas have to do with the Sabers fan base. If they were careful, they would notice the whistling after a period of time and see how full the fans are with the team.

The Sabers should probably also part with Botterill. Sure, they could hire a president for hockey operations and put him in a role like Brendan Shanahan’s at the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, this would prove that the Sabers do not trust Botterill to take the right steps. Why don’t we fire him anyway?

Next they need a plan. One thing that is easy to say about the Sabers is that they never really have a plan. They invent things over time. The loyal Sabers fans deserve it better. Most fans would have given up completely. But the Sabers fans are still there. Who knows how long they will be? And frankly, who can blame them if they stop supporting a team that did very little to repay the emotional and monetary investments they put into them?

