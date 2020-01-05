advertisement

There are clashes at the Qassem Soleimani vigil outside the US embassy in Toronto

A pro-Iranian vigil was held on January 4 in front of the U.S. Embassy in Toronto, Canada, after the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Samira Mohyeddin, an associate producer at CBC Radio One, shared footage of the vigil on University Avenue on Saturday night showing people showing pictures of Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. strike in Iraq on January 3, al-Muhandis was also killed killed in the strike. Mohyeddin said a group called the Mahdi Youth Society (MY Society) organized the vigil, attended by between 150 and 200 people. A few counter-demonstrators interrupted the vigil, said Mohyeddin. The footage shows a person holding a sign that reads “This Protest Is 4 Terrorists And Murderers”. Reporters at the scene said the police had arrived and separated the groups. Toronto is home to approximately 100,000 people of Iranian descent, making it the second highest concentration of Iranians outside of Iran, second only to Los Angeles, CBC reported. Photo credit: Samira Mohyeddin via Storyful

