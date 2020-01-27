advertisement

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina’s Buenos Aires Province said Monday it will offer holders of a 2021 bond a sweetener to agree to a proposal to delay a $ 250m depreciation payment until May amid a crisis huge debt that hit the country.

The province said in a statement that it had received “significant support” from creditors over the proposal, which sees the bond payment postponed from its original date from January 26 to May 1.

The province was forced to postpone the deadline for a consent request last week after failing to get enough support from bond owners. The government needs 75% debt holders to agree in order to move forward.

The new deadline for bondholders to make their decision is this Friday at 1 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

The 2021 bond payment marks the first major test for the South American nation, as it lumps in complex talks to restructure about $ 100 billion in sovereign debt that the new Peronist government says it cannot pay currently.

The province, the richest and most populous in Argentina, said in its statement that it would sweeten the deal with a payment of interest on deferred capital expected within five business days of the changes in force.

That would amount to about $ 28.70 for every $ 1,000 of deferred capital, the government said.

“The Province of Buenos Aires recognizes that it is seeking from these debt holders an extraordinary measure,” the government said, adding that it hoped to “avoid damages and losses for both the province of Buenos Aires and the investment community.” (Reporting by Adam Jourdan Editing by Marguerita Choy)

