SELTZER, Pa. – The small village of Seltzer, just outside of Pottsville, has seen its name flash on millions of televisions throughout the country, thanks to Bud Light Seltzer. But how does the village that takes up less than a tenth of a square mile handle the new fame?

“In the house it is as if, when it comes to it, even my children look at it and say,” Dad! Seltzer is there, Dad! The hometown is on TV! said Bill Holley, a member of the Seltzer Hose Company.

While the advertisements show a made-up town of Seltzer, Pennsylvania with a fake mayor, Seltzer is actually a real place. This quaint village of about 300 people in Schuylkill County certainly embraces the national spotlight, but if you plan to visit, stay focused because if you blink, you might miss it.

“I am 84 years old and we have never received recognition and it is quite hard to believe that a beer advertisement has brought us on TV,” resident Joe Martinko said.

Before the drink was released nationwide on January 13, Anheuser Busch delivered its first shipment of Bud Light Seltzer to the Seltzer Hose Company in December. Bud Light also handed over a $ 15,000 donation to the voluntary fire brigade company.

“I think we will continue to focus on the fact that we have just been blessed that Bud Light has chosen us and given us $ 15,000. No matter how crazy or wild and exciting it gets, I think we are just concentrating on the fact that we are just blessed with this, “said Jennifer Becker, a member of the snake company.

If you pick up a 12-pack of these Bud Light Seltzers, there are GPS coordinates on the bottom of the pack that will take you to the real Seltzer, Pennsylvania.

“Every time the commercial comes on TV, everyone becomes silent, listens and bursts of applause, laughter and high fives throughout the bar,” Holley said.

In January alone, the snake company welcomed 40 new members. It usually takes the fire department a whole year to do that.

