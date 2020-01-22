advertisement

SAN DIEGO – He defeated Rickie Fowler in an American amateur, went 3-0-1 in a Walker Cup team and became Alabama’s first 3-time all-American golfer for men.

That was before Bud Cauley got into the back seat of a BMW driven by a guy who had just turned his bloodstream into a distillery.

Cauley would like to pour the drain of history that night, but he can’t. He is reminded of every back swing. He has four metal plates in his right chest and they don’t let him swing as much as before. They won’t let him into the square until Cauley and his therapists have stretched out all of the connective tissue.

And in a way, Cauley would like to discuss this wreck again. That would mean that he plays well enough to be asked.

Cauley shot 66 on Sunday at the American Express at La Quinta and was 20-under par. Andrew Landry won, but Cauley finished third, his best since the May 2018 accident.

Cauley is now playing at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines.

He is 28 years old and has a complicated relationship with time. However, he missed several million dollar tournaments. He also learned to appreciate simple things. Like life.

“I’ve lost some speed,” said Cauley. “I’m glad I hit the ball as far as I used to, but I’ll always feel it. Maybe I’ll get a little bit here and there.”

Cauley, 5-foot-7, was an average of 295 meters from the tee in 2018 and finished 100th in driving distance. This year he has an average of 295 meters, but is in 125th place.

“It’s hard to keep out of your head,” he said. “It’s pretty tight where these plates are. I just have to stretch a lot, and when I let go, my momentum accelerates. But it depends on the weather.

“It’s nothing that I just forget and say,” Well, I’m out of the forest now. “I don’t know if I’ll ever get to this point. I knew I could do it, but I want to play this game in some form for a long time. What about five or ten years, who knows how I feel It’s a big concern for me, but at the moment there are no plans to take these plates out. ”

The wreck itself was a vivid reminder that life is not a guaranteed contract. Day to day? Cauley’s world exploded in a second.

He was outside of Columbus at the Memorial Tournament and had just missed the cut. It was Friday night with no start time for Cauley the next day, no reason not to explore the night.

Cauley lived in the apartment of James Wisniewski, the former Ducks defender who lives in the expanded Muirfield Village complex and was a club champion more than once.

Wisniewski, Cauley, a pharmacy student named Tommy Nichols and a surgeon named David Crawford got in Crawford’s car and headed for a local bar. Justin Thomas, who followed Cauley to Alabama and is the world’s # 4 player, stayed at home, because he was on the brink of controversy.

Crawford’s blood alcohol level was .155. At least this was tested five hours after the BMW was shot down by Crawford when he left Wisniewski’s driveway and reached 78 mph before the car crashed into a culvert, toppled over and crashed into a tree. It landed right next to a Brendan Dubinsky house from the Blue Jackets and not far from Urban Meyer’s house.

Cauley broke six ribs, broke a leg bone and suffered a punctured and collapsed lung. Nichols broke 23 bones, tore open a kidney and broke a lung. Wisniewski also broke his ribs and cut his head.

Crawford made a plea and never went to prison. He lost his driver’s license for four years and his medical license for six months, and paid most of Nichols’ medical bills, according to The Athletic.

Five and a half months later, Cauley was on tour again. He returned to Memorial last May and finished ninth. This season he was below average in 14 out of 20 rounds and landed three times in the top 15 thanks to a productive putter (36th in strokes / putts won).

“I think a lot about these days,” he said. “How sad could it have been? What could I have done in the missed tournaments? So it’s very exciting when I come to an event, but once I’m out there it’s the same thing. ”

And once he’s out there, he knows who’s driving.

