advertisement

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t look at the scoreboard.

Though the Milwaukee Bucks led 25 points at half-time on Tuesday night, the incumbent MVP remained focused in the third quarter, rounding off a 128-102 win over the New York Knicks.

advertisement

Antetokounmpo had 17 points in just over six minutes when Milwaukee scored 43 in the period and ran past the Knicks, swept the three-game season series and improved to a league best with 36-6.

“I’m just trying to be aggressive and play games,” said Antetokounmpo. “If you have the attitude of bringing the lead to 20, 30, or 40, you’re going to mess up the lead.

“You just have to keep working and then you look up and see that you are leading at 30. Then you say:” OK, we did our job so we could sit down. “

Antetokounmpo did all his work in just 21 minutes, sinking 12 of 17 field goal attempts and 10 of 12 free throws while adding nine rebounds and four assists.

The highlight of his night was that in the third quarter he had fouled a 3 hand for the first time since playing in the second division in Greece.

Antetokounmpo made all three free throws after being fouled by Mitchell Robinson, and Khris Middleton added two more when Elfrid Payton received two quick technical fouls and was kicked out of the game.

“It feels good,” said Antetokounmpo. “It’s the first time that it happened in the NBA. It was in Greece seven years ago. That made my day. But I definitely don’t have that in my game yet. Let’s just stay humble.”

Middleton added 17 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 14 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee, who was even 35 points ahead.

Julius Randle had 25 points and 15 rebounds to speed up the knicks (11-30), and rookie R.J. Barrett added 22 points. Bobby Portis had 20 from the bank.

Barrett was impressed by Antetokounmpo.

“He’s ridiculous,” said Barrett. “He’s strong. He’s fast. He’s sure a tough cover. He’s the Greek freak. The things he can do are incredible. As a newbie, I’m just trying to find a way to beat him.”

It was only the third time since 1985/86 that an NBA player scored 37 points or more in less than 22 minutes – Paul George made it for the Los Angeles Clippers and Quintin Dailey in 1986 for the Chicago Bulls earlier this season.

Antetokounmpo scored a goal on a fast pace and followed with a 3-pointer in a 10-0 run that gave the Bucks a 39:23 advantage at the beginning of the second quarter.

Milwaukee prevailed 36: 17 against New York during this time and secured a lead of 65:40 at halftime. Antetokounmpo ended the half with 20 points and eight rebounds.

SHOOTING STAR

Middleton mixes up his offensive game and scores an effective goal in midfield and beyond the 3-point line. Halfway through the season, he had an effective field goal percentage of 55.8% and a total percentage of 48.5%. “He took on the challenge of becoming an even better shooter,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “I think we wanted him to look more open. It focuses on many different areas and has only increased this concentration. “Middleton is looking for its second consecutive NBA All Star selection.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Signing a two-way contract with Kenny Wooten. The 6-foot-8-wooten has played in 24 games for the Westchester Knicks of the G-League this season with an average of 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 24 minutes per game. Knick interim coach Mike Miller said he was impressed with “the athleticism and the energy and strength with which he plays.” Marcus Morris missed his fifth game in a row with a neck injury, and the Knicks were also without Frank Ntilikina (aching groin area) and Dennis Smith Jr. (oblique strain).

Bucks: The conversation looked at Milwaukee’s chances of 70 wins after the team had 35 at half-way through the season. Only the 1995/96 Chicago Bulls (72 wins) and the 2015/16 Golden State Warriors (73) surpassed this mark. These warriors argued for wanting to beat the bulls’ record. But it is not an issue that Budenholzer is thinking about. “We know we got off to a good start, but there is still a lot to do,” he said. “Defensive, individual pride, it feels like there are nights when we cannot hold the ball in front of us. Offensive, our execution, both when we play motion and in the half-court area, we have to be better That becomes more and more important in tight games, in the playoffs. “… Backup Center Robin Lopez paused and joined the team’s plan to keep players fresh all season. … The stars of the Green Bay Packers , Za’Darius Smith and Aaron Jones received a huge ovation when they were introduced during a hiatus at the end of the third quarter, with the Packers playing the NFC title game against San Francisco on Sunday.

NEXT

Knicks: hosts the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Dollar: hosted the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement