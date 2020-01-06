advertisement

The Middletown-based string orchestra band finished seventh out of 16 in the Mummers Parade, and their captain finished third.

The months of preparation for the Uptown String Band from Middletown paid off on New Year’s Day, as it finished seventh from 16 string bands and captain Stephen Caldwell was third.

Bands and captains are judged on costumes, march and music quality, and other factors, said Middletown Uptown alto saxophonist and advertising director Devon Hindman.

“I thought we sounded great,” he said. “We get better and better every year. More members are coming and everyone wants to buy into our family. “

The ranking was special for several reasons. This year, Stephen Caldwell, a tenor saxophonist, was a new captain after succeeding his father, Jamie as captain after last year’s parade.

“I thought this year was the best year in a long time in Uptown,” said Stephen. “Everyone worked all year round and should be proud of the work we did on New Year’s Day. I can’t wait to see how this band grows next year. “

Uptown had 58 members who marched in costumes on Wednesday, and another 60 to 70 who helped move and set up props and perform other support functions, Hindman said.

“I would say that over the past five years we have built a solid core group of members that we expand every year,” he said. “In addition, our younger members take on a leadership role and help to take the band to the next level.”

While Jamie Caldwell made way for his son as captain, he remains a member of the band and plays banjo. Both father and son live in Middletown.

In addition to his high ranks as a band and for his captain, Uptown’s theme “Drop and give me 20” won the annual Custard’s Last Stand Award for the funniest subject.

The band is also eligible for the Mummers Parade Viewers’ Choice Award from PHL17 TV. People can vote for their favorite band on the station’s website, phl17.com. The winner will receive $ 2,500.

According to Hindman, Uptown had no direct comment on the black face controversy that was bad news at this year’s parade. Two men appeared in black skin and the group they were apparently affiliated with, the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade, was disqualified and could receive further sentences. It is not clear whether the men were members of the group or just marched with them.

“We have no comment on the other departments,” said Hindman. “We banned the use of Blackface in the string orchestra division back in the 1970s and are required by the city to have cultural advisors on our issues to ensure that we celebrate other cultures and history appropriately.”

