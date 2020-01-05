advertisement

Coaches, please report the results to BCCTsports18@yahoo.com or Intellsports18@yahoo.com

MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

advertisement

Catholic Lansdale at Saint Joseph Prep, 3:45

Coventry Christian in Plumstead Christian, 5:30 a.m.

Morrisville on Calvary Christian, 7th

Springfield Township at Council Rock North, 7th

Believe Christian at Valley Forge Military, 7th

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coventry Christian at Plumstead Christian, 4th

Faith Christian at Collegium Charter, 6

Bristol at Delaware County Christian, 6

Wilson at Palisades, 6:45 a.m.

Abington at Central Bucks East, 7th

Bensalem in Norristown, 7

Council Rock North in Souderton, 7

BOWLING

William Tennent in Bensalem, 3rd

Preparation of the Holy Spirit on Council Rock South, 3rd

Pennridge at Hatboro-Horsham, 3rd

Harry S. Truman in Neshaminy, 3rd

North Penn in Quakertown, 3rd

Council Rock North in Pennsbury, 3:30 a.m.

Conwell-Egan in Saint Joseph Prep, 3.30 a.m.

Upper Dublin at Abington, 3:30

Upper Moreland at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 3:30

advertisement