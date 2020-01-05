Coaches, please report the results to BCCTsports18@yahoo.com or Intellsports18@yahoo.com
MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Catholic Lansdale at Saint Joseph Prep, 3:45
Coventry Christian in Plumstead Christian, 5:30 a.m.
Morrisville on Calvary Christian, 7th
Springfield Township at Council Rock North, 7th
Believe Christian at Valley Forge Military, 7th
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coventry Christian at Plumstead Christian, 4th
Faith Christian at Collegium Charter, 6
Bristol at Delaware County Christian, 6
Wilson at Palisades, 6:45 a.m.
Abington at Central Bucks East, 7th
Bensalem in Norristown, 7
Council Rock North in Souderton, 7
BOWLING
William Tennent in Bensalem, 3rd
Preparation of the Holy Spirit on Council Rock South, 3rd
Pennridge at Hatboro-Horsham, 3rd
Harry S. Truman in Neshaminy, 3rd
North Penn in Quakertown, 3rd
Council Rock North in Pennsbury, 3:30 a.m.
Conwell-Egan in Saint Joseph Prep, 3.30 a.m.
Upper Dublin at Abington, 3:30
Upper Moreland at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 3:30