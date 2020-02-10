advertisement

Lil Nas X is pioneering for several reasons. With tracks like Old Town Road and Panini, he convinced adults that country music can not only be varied, but also relatively fun if you are not already interested in the genre. By appearing openly gay and picking up on his extravagant nature, he gives the genre an image that it has never had before.

Perhaps even more important for the future of country music is that he has made the themes of this type of music cool for the children once again. In fact, one could probably argue that it’s the most important event in a country since a young girl named Taylor Swift first came on the scene.

The overwhelming success of Lil Nas X overnight is largely due to the fact that he is brazenly unique and brazen – almost like a pantomime – from his boast to his sense of clothing to the way he does the catchiest tropics of the world Hip merges. Hop and country music, up to 11 selected. This has made him an icon in the LBGT community, but also makes him more attractive to younger listeners than we have seen in a musician for a long time. Now he could leverage this potential by uniting with what is arguably the most legendary children’s act of all time – Australia’s own wiggles.

Lil Nas X has actually released the news of a Wiggles x Lil Nas X remix of his latest single “Rodeo”, with a photo of him placed over the original cast of the Wiggles by Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt, Greg Page and Anthony Field. Three of the members have actually left the children’s file since the photo was taken, but they do occasionally meet at over 18 shows, most recently at a show in Sydney to support Bushfire. But it’s fair to assume that Nas will probably do the remix. Especially when you consider that the wiggles themselves actually commented: “We don’t know what happens, but that’s amazing.”

The only thing left to speculate is which legendary wiggles banger Lil Nas X will pay tribute to in the remix. Most of the commentators in this post seem to think that it will have something to do with “fruit salad” (yummy yummy), but my personal money is for hot potato.

We will be sure to bring you more news about the collaboration as it appears.

