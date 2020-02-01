advertisement

Ohio State Basketball (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) owned the glass and passed the ball well to hand the Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) their third consecutive loss.

Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State basketball must win and win now to advance an NCAA tournament.

Indiana beat Ohio State Basketball at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, 66-54, behind Davonte Green with 19 points and five rebounds from the bank. Rob Phinisee scored 13 points, pulled seven rebounds down and stole the ball four times.

The Wesson brothers totaled 26 points and 17 rebounds in the defeat for the state of Ohio. They needed solid games at home and a third player had to spend big minutes to win this game. C. J. Walker, Kyle Young, or Duane Washington were viable options for X-factor performance.

Indiana shot 50 percent off the three-point line in the first meeting and made a great contribution to increasing sales.

Will the three-point shots be fired in Columbus?

Kaleb Wesson started the Buckeyes scoring in the post by converting a hook shot to a low post position from Indiana’s Joey Brunk. He got a light two-hand slam for the latter game.

He had all six early points of the horse chestnut and maintained his dominance inside.

Indiana started the game with baskets from Phini Lake, Brunk and Al Durham. In the first half, 9-7 Buckeyes were less than 16 minutes to go.

The Buckeyes took the lead by 17: 9 and adjusted the ball efficiently. They had six assists with seven field goals scored.

Their lead grew to 12 points, 25-13 and Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes with six points and four rebounds. In the first half, they shot just under seven minutes out of the field to 56 percent.

Despite another drop in sales, the Hoosiers managed to reduce their deficit to 10 points (27-17), 4:07 behind by half. Baskets by De’Ron Davis and Trayce Jackson-Davis helped them get there.

The Buckeyes halved with 31-22 after Green fired a shot at the buzzer and it fell. That was his only basket in the first half. Phiniise led the Hoosiers with five points.

Walker ended the first half as Buckeyes’ top scorer with seven points. They aggressively tried to put a rhythm into the half-time break when they missed nine of their last 11 attempts at the field.

While Indiana shot the ball well behind the three-point line (60 percent / 3 out of 5), they flipped the ball nine times.

Kyle Young converted an up and under move in color to get the Buckeyes on the board and start the second half. Phinisee countered with a three-pointer and Jackson-Davis got a layup.

Ohio’s success in painting resulted from the movement of the ball.

Indiana didn’t give in. They relied on shooting from the outside to come back into play. They were 11 out of 19 out there at some point. They were 40-32 down for a moment before Kaleb Wesson hit a right corner three.

Kaleb Wesson gave the basketball fans in Ohio a nice succession of hustle and bustle as he came into possession of the ball on the perimeter, went to color, kicked a shot that was blocked, and fought to lower it and fight for one Layup to get up again in traffic.

The next time Ohio State Buckeyes had possession, a three-pointer Walker goal gave them a 48:37, 11:19 minute lead before the game ended.

Their lead increased to 58-40 after Justin Ahrens scored three points in a row. The state of Ohio also pushed the Hoosiers on the offensive. They had an 11-4 advantage when the game ended.

Ahrens improved his lead to 61-45 after dropping his third three-point. At 5:19, Ohio State was in control of this game. The Ohio State Buckeyes scored their fourth Big Ten Conference victory with a final score of 68-59. The Wesson brothers scored 25 points and 13 rebounds. Walker had 14 points and four assists. Phinisee was the only two-digit scorer in Indiana with 11 points.

The Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers because they won the rebound by 31:24 and had better ball movement and execution (19:10 assistant advantage).

The Hoosiers have now lost three times in a row and will play the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Ohio State will play Michigan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

