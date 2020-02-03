advertisement

With the opportunity to attract the highest audience of the year, Fox decided to introduce a new graphics package for Super Bowl LIV that brought some interesting moments for the audience. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who hosted their sixth big game together, showed a good, solid show. However, there were some glitches that were fairly obvious to viewers who were used to seeing a clean production.

Let us explain the basics of the show:

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

They will be Pat Summerall and John Madden of this generation as the voices of the NFC. Believe it or not, they called the 2005 Super Bowl at Fox and on Sunday they called the Super Bowl for the sixth time, the majority of all the current broadcasting teams.

Unlike last year, when CBS players Jim Nantz and Tony Romo had to wade through a stupid swamp of Super Bowl LIII, Buck and Aikman were blessed with a very good game that was dubious until the end when Damien Williams touched down scored exclamation points for a Kansas City Chiefs victory.

The duo were largely up to date, and Aikman interviewed Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49 coach, after deciding not to take time off in the first half when the bosses had the ball that allowed Kansas City to run down the clock, the San would have given Francisco more time to drive for a possible score. Erin Andrews had the opportunity to discuss this with Shanahan during the half-time interview, but did not.

When Jimmy Garoppolo apparently completed a pass against George Kittle, Aikman quickly pointed out that there was an offensive passport disorder.

This was later confirmed by rule analyst Mike Pereira.

When San Francisco beat the bosses 20-10, Buck pointed to Kansas City’s comebacks after the season in the division and conference championship games, while Aikman was more careful. Both pointed out how badly Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had played until the end of the fourth quarter. And when the chiefs were on their way to a win, Buck discussed some of the players who were franchised between the team’s wins in Super Bowl IV and Super Bowl LIV.

The repetitions were spot on, especially when it looked like Tyreek Hill had caught a pass, but the repetitions showed the ball hit the ground. Rule analyst Mike Pereira was used minimally, but there were few opportunities to conduct his analysis.

Fox waited too long to go to Mike Pereira, who is there for that purpose, after this game

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2020

Fox quickly paused when, during a regular regular game of the season, the network needed the extra time to get either Pereira or Dean Blandino to a meeting. However, Buck had to repeat this and quickly move on to the next game. This is the consequence of a jam in any number of places with $ 5.6 million per ad.

For a good measure we give you the crowning touchdown that Damien Williams of Adrian Garcia-Marquez achieved at Fox Deportes.

LANDING

Los @ChiefsEspanol Convicted with extreme care by Damien Williams. #SuperBowl #SBLIV @NFLEspanol #SBenFD #NFLeros # NFL100 @RodolfoLanderos @JessiLosadaTV @RolandoRCantu @MottaJaime @AdrianGarciaMqz pic.twitter.com/IxP1rZK12f

– FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) February 3, 2020

Weird graphics

Someone gets control of the person with the yellow line pic.twitter.com/6YZ29rYI0f

– Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 3, 2020

Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing watched Fox’s new graphics package that was revealed during the Big Game. We noticed that there were some strange issues with the Super Bowl broadcast. The 1st and 10th lines, which are usually meticulously placed at or near the first downward mark, were not in the right place in the first half in some cases. It’s good that Mahomes couldn’t see the yellow line, otherwise he wouldn’t have seen the first one.

Remember: the yellow line is not official! pic.twitter.com/z5GnFk08HG

– Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2020

It was corrected later, but it was strange that it was not properly aligned.

Most of Fox’s production went according to plan. The unveiling of a new graphics package during the Super Bowl with a new scorebug, cartoons instead of images depicting players, and new down and distance fonts appeared to viewers who were used to Fox ‘old graphics during the regular season during the Watching NFC championship may be strange.

Could these features have been revealed during the playoffs to get people used to seeing them? Maybe, but Fox and the other NFL partners preferred that.

great

Announcement – A

Production – B

Repetitions (not every repetition was clear and some were too late) – C

Graphics package – C minus

Overall grade: B minus

Next year, CBS is back after exchanging Super Bowl LVI for Super Bowl LV at NBC in 2022, and we’ll be ready to check production.

