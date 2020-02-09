advertisement

A Derby teenager battling cancer said she would “not sit and cry”.

Connie Spencer, 16, said within a few days that she was leading a normal life before being diagnosed with cancer and starting a six-month intense chemotherapy program.

The Littleover community school student, who is also running for mayor of Derby youth, said she was determined to stay positive while battling stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that develops when white blood cells get out of control.

Connie of Heatherton, who had her head shaved earlier this week, shared her story through an inspiring blog post on her Facebook page.

She lives with her parents, Bombardier worker Darren, 43, and funeral director Kate, 39, and her two brothers.

Connie with her mom Kate

(Image: Connie Spencer)

Connie said, “The cancer couldn’t get worse, so I’m not going to sit and cry about it because it’s not going to change.

“It is happening and it is going nowhere. I am just a bubbly person and I will not feel sorry for myself. I will seize the days when I feel good and I know that I will do so much stronger . “

After finding bumps on her neck in September 2019, the doctors told Connie that they would improve within four to 10 weeks and put her under stress with A-Levels.

In December, Connie returned with more lumps on her neck and was referred directly to the Royal Derby Hospital.

After a biopsy and a positron emission tomography (PET) scan, she was told that she had cancer of the neck, chest, armpits, lungs and spleen and that it could not spread anymore.

Connie, who studies A levels in math, economics and psychology, now has three weeks in her chemotherapy sessions and has only missed four full days of school so far.

The adolescent’s “hard core” chemotherapy plan includes treatment every day for a week, then once a week for two weeks, before a week off. She will have this for six months.

She said, “When I was told I had lymphoma, I had never even heard of it before, but it’s not uncommon in girls my age.

“The doctor gave me lots of books to read on, and I’m more of a geek so I wanted to find out the ins and outs.

“I saw a picture of stage 4 lymphoma in the book and I called the doctor and asked what stage I was in.

“The image looked exactly like my scan. The doctor said it was step 4 and he didn’t want to tell me in case I thought I was on my deathbed.

“But I’m pretty cool because it’s treatable. I have mentally prepared myself for this. “

Brave Connie had his head shaved this week

(Image: Connie Spencer)

Connie said her friends supported her, even shaving their heads for her. But she said the part of the trip that upset her was losing her hair.

She said, “When you get back in your bed and there is hair falling all around you, it’s heartbreaking.

“My hair is my identity. I can sit here and tell you all about cancer but I can’t talk about losing my hair.

“It will take some getting used to, but I’m just trying to get the most out of a garbage situation.”

She also said that chemotherapy was starting to take its toll, especially during her “rest” week when she had no treatment.

She said, “One hour, I can be completely fine, and the next, I am tired, exhausted, sick, and I have a stomach ache.

“You feel weak all the time, like there is nothing you can do for yourself.”

Connie’s positivity shocked family, friends and even doctors

(Image: Connie Spencer)

Connie said that writing her blog, Lymphoma Life, had helped her achieve what she had experienced so far.

She said, “It’s so crazy that it really started with a few songs. When I wrote it, I thought, wow, I went through it all in a month. “

She added: “I’m also in the final stages of the Derby Youth Mayor, so I’m not going to let that stop me.

“I campaign from my hospital bed!” My mother says one day that I will be Prime Minister. “

Connie’s parents Darren and Kate Spencer said they were blown away by his positive attitude.

Bombardier worker Darren said, “Cancer is turning your life upside down, but Connie takes us with it.

“We are just an average family and when something like this happens, everything puts it on hold.

Connie has documented her journey so far in a blog to help others understand what she is experiencing

(Image: Connie Spencer)

“I don’t think I could handle this like Connie. For a 16 year old girl to lose her hair, it’s huge, but she is happy and she takes it all in stride. “

The 43-year-old said he praised his family’s support from hospital staff and charities.

He said that when Connie learned that she would lose her hair, the family received a wig worth £ 580 from the Little Princess Trust.

He said, “The support is incredible. People have become your family, it’s a massive revelation.

“It is the greatest thing we have ever faced in our lives.”

The family has already raised £ 2,000 for the Little Princess Trust and is now raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

.

