The announcement was made to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup, which was also hosted by Bhubaneswar. India will host the Men’s Hockey World Cup for the second time in a row after the country was selected to host a game show event in 2023 by the International Federation of Hockey (FIH).

The tournament will be held January 13-29. “Odisha has always been a hockey cradle, and with the successful organization of the Bhubaneswar 2018 Men’s Odisha Hockey World Cup we have shown many different sides of our state,” Patnik said.

ICYMI. Some great announcements in Hockey Mecca in conjunction with Sport Odisha.

Here are some excerpts from the big event tonight.

– Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) on November 27, 2019

“We have always had a very passionate crowd supporting hockey, and if there were world-class, top-notch facilities, I would like to announce that in 2023 the hockey world cup will be held again in Bhubaneswar. and Rourkela. You’re happy. I’m happy, ”he said, addressing the crowd at the Kalinga Stadium.

The event was also attended by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the President of the Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra, the President of the Indian Hockey Mood. Among others, Mustacheek Ahmed, Odishan’s Minister of Sports Tusharkants Behr, former Indian captain Dilip Tirey.

Also present were the Indian men’s hockey team, which is currently in the national camp in Bhubaneswar. Batra expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and fans of state hockey.

Rourkela's Panposh Hostel is a hockey nerve center. Hosting the meetings in Rurcela will be a tribute to Sunderland's contribution to Indian hockey. This will make Rurcela a global map and greatly stimulate hockey in the hockey world.

– Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) on November 27, 2019

“On behalf of FIH, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of Odisha and the Chief Minister of Hnbaldi in the State of Odisha Sri Naven Patnaik, in particular for their years of great and constant support to hockey,” he said. “This is truly remarkable and contributes to the development of our sport not only in India but also in the world.”

FIH CEO Thierry Weil added: “We are happy to be back in Odisha, where everyone, from fans to teams and officials, had such a great experience a year ago. , we believe that taking advantage of existing facilities, especially when they are of the intended quality in Bhubaneswar, is a real advantage. And the potential for profitability of the Indian hockey bid will contribute to the development of hockey in the world, which is the first mission of the International Hockey Federation. ”

After successfully hosting the event in 2018, the showcase tournament for the second time in a row, won by Belgium, will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Finally, Bhubaneswar has hosted a number of major international sporting events, including the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, the 2017 FIH Hockey World Cup Final, the 2019 FIH Men’s Series Final and the recently held FIH Hockey Championship.

Full of surprises, nostalgia. Let's tell about the moments captured through the lens.

– Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) November 27, 2019

State capital is also one of the venues for the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup in 2020. During the event, the chief minister also laid the foundation for a staggering 17 synthetic holes for all 17 blocks of the Sundargarq district of the state, which is the basis for Indian hockey breeding.

The event also announced an ambitious hockey program for Indian Hockey, which will see the Federation work closely with the Odisha Government’s Department of Sport and Youth Services to develop the sport. It was also announced that a permanent facility would be built near the Kalinga Stadium Practical Stadium for the creation of a High Performance Center.

