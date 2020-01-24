advertisement

Last year, BTS members acted as moderators at the Grammy Awards.

This year they are performing.

CBS has confirmed the group for the Sunday segment “Old Town Road All Stars”, in which Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and “Surprise Guests” are also represented. Further details on the structure of the performance are still unclear.

However, it is clear that BTS wants to perfect the performance. Ariana Grande made waves by sharing photos from a trial run earlier this week; CBS has just shared an additional shot of the seven-part group doing their work.

The photo follows.

BTS is rehearsing at the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) PT broadcast) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved

