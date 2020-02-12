advertisement

In the first three concept photos of “Map Of The Soul: 7”, the members of BTS have adjusted themselves to certain topics. They showed a desire for perfection in the first round, an insatiable thirst in the second and a sense of calling and will in the third.

In the fourth series of photos released on Wednesday, V, SUGA, RM, Jung Kook, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope find themselves hugging.

The funny photo set will surely make the eyes of BTS fans smile who have been deeply connected with the personalities of these artists for years.

advertisement

The concept photos embedded below precede the release of the album on February 21st.

BTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit EntertainmentBTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit EntertainmentBTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit EntertainmentBTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit EntertainmentBTS- Album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit EntertainmentBTS album concept photo Courtesy of Big Hit EntertainmentBTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit EntertainmentBTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

advertisement