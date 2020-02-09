advertisement

Less than two weeks before the new BTS “Map Of The Soul: 7” is released, the group and the Big Hit Entertainment team continue to share fascinating content.

On Sunday, Big Hit released the first wave of concept photos for the new album.

The photos show the seven BTS members who represent the “desire for perfection” of the swans. Each member appears in a white and cream-colored outfit near a massive hole in the floor.

“Map Of The Soul: 7” will be released on Friday, February 21st. The new concept photos follow:

BTS concept photo about Big Hit Entertainment

