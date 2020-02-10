advertisement

The “Map Of The Soul: 7” campaign continues with a new round of BTS concept photos.

The photos published by BTS and Bit Hit Entertainment Monday show the seven BTS members who portray black swans with an “unquenchable thirst”. Just like the photos with the “desire for perfection”, the photos met with great interest among the fans.

The album “Map Of The Soul: 7” will be released on Friday, February 21st. From a musical point of view, the campaign started with the release of “Black Swan”. BTS recently supported the song with a celebrated performance in “The Late Late Show” with James Corden. “

See the new concept photos below:

