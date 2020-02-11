advertisement

BTS ‘March 21 release of Map Of The Soul: 7 continued on Tuesday as the superstar group and their big hit entertainment shared a new wave of concept photos.

The latest photos show the group members who express their “feeling of calling and will”.

With the publication on Tuesday the third concept photo will be published in a row. BTS started the campaign on Sunday with photos that documented the “desire for perfection”. Monday’s set found that the group appeared as black swans with “unquenchable thirst”.

advertisement

“Map Of The Soul: 7” will be released musically with the release of “Black Swan” in January. The new photos follow:

BTS concept photo about Big Hit EntertainmentBTS concept photo about Big Hit EntertainmentBTS concept photo about Big Hit EntertainmentBTS concept photo about Big Hit EntertainmentBTS concept photo about Big Hit EntertainmentBTS concept photo about Big Hit EntertainmentBTS concept photo about Big Hit Entertainment

advertisement