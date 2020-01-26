advertisement

Music fans around the world are looking forward to the big gigs at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Many are particularly excited about the “Old Town Road All Stars” segment, in which BTS will list member RM of the “Seoul Town Road” version, which was recorded as an official remix.

Before the big moment when BTS was awarded the Grammys for the first time, the group of seven went over the official red carpet of the show.

Photos of their arrival, courtesy of CBS, follow below. Catch BTS ‘performance during the show, which started at 8 p.m. ET, is expected to continue until approximately 11:30 p.m.

BTS will be appearing at the 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS live on Sunday, January 26 (8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., live PT) live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles the CBS Television Network will be broadcast. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

