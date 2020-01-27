advertisement

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Kobe Bryant was “an outstanding and true Olympic champion,” said IOC President Thomas Bach on Monday.

The great basketball player, who was killed in a helicopter accident near Los Angeles on Sunday, helped the United States win Olympic gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Games.

advertisement

Bryant also worked with the Olympic hosting service for Los Angeles, the city where he won five NBA titles with the Lakers. When the 2028 Olympic Games take place in Los Angeles, men’s basketball will be played at the Staples Center, where Bryant played with the Lakers.

“He used the power of sport to change people’s lives,” said Bach in a statement released by the International Olympic Committee. “After retiring from the game he loved so much, he continued to support the Olympic Movement and was an inspiration for the LA 2028 Olympics.”

Bryant told the last filmed segment of the LA bidder team’s presentation in July 2017. He was a member of the bid team’s Board of Directors.

“There are so many different cultures here, so many different ethnicities,” he said in the video about Los Angeles. “It’s an opportunity to learn no matter where you look.”

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in an accident in Calabasas on Sunday morning in foggy weather conditions.

“We will all miss his energy and his humble nature,” said Bach. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all other victims.”

The general secretary of the international basketball association, Andreas Zagklis, described Bryant as “the sun in the basketball universe that shines on and off the court”.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement